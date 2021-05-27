LPSO: 115 offenders voluntarily vaccinated at LPCC

115 individuals currently incarcerated at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center have been voluntarily vaccinated.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, by Friday, May 28, approximately 20 percent of the population at LPCC will have received a vaccination.

Several more are expected to receive their vaccines this week.

The COVID vaccines, they say, are being offered on a voluntary basis.

The Sheriff's Office says that there are currently only four individuals at LPCC who have tested positive for COVID-19.

