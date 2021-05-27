Kansas, Missouri Republican senators will vote to block plan for Jan. 6 commission

Our nation’s preeminent bipartisanship fetishists—Joe Manchin, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski—are deeply disappointed that they can’t get Republicans to back an investigation into the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. Indeed, they seem outright baffled that their efforts at compromise have fallen short on plans for a bipartisan panel. “There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” Manchin said in an angry statement on Twitter. “It would be so much better if we had an independent outside commission,” Collins, a moderate Republican, told reporters Thursday. “Is that really what this is about, one election cycle after another?” added Murkowski, blasting Mitch McConnell’s anticipated filibuster. “Or are we going to acknowledge that as a country that is based on these principles of democracy that we hold so dear, and one of those is that we have free and fair elections.”