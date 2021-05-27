Download Festival to return in June with limited capacity
Download Festival will return to the UK this summer as a pilot event with limited capacity. The event will be part of the second phase of the government’s Event Research Programme, with a 10,000 capacity. The festival will be held in Donington Park on June 18th-20th, where all attendees will be tested for COVID before entry. The full lineup will be revealed tomorrow (28th). Tickets will be available for those who have purchased tickets for the 2022 festival on June 1st, and general on-sale will be public on June 3rd.metalinsider.net