(Vincennes, In) – Following an off-year thanks to COVID, the Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous kicks off tomorrow. This annual event celebrating the City’s colonial days starts tomorrow at the French Commons on Willow Street. According to longtime Rendezvous Marketing Director, Mark Hill, the numbers of re-enactors are up for this year. However, Hill admits there will be some changes in this year’s Rendezvous, but the basics will still be the same. The annual Rendezvous runs through the day both tomorrow and Sunday. Both one-day and two-day admissions will be available at the gate. Learn more about the Rendezvous by following the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.