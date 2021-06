The stars of the viral video “Charlie bit my finger - again” are auctioning off the nearly 14-year-old clip as an NFT, before deleting the original from YouTube forever.At the time of writing, the YouTube video, which features Charlie and Harry Davies-Carr as children and the infamous line: “Charlie bit me,” has more than 881m views.While the video’s views don’t make it among the top 20 most-viewed YouTube videos, it is one of the most recognisable, which the clip’s creators, who were one and three at the time, believe make it worth selling as an NFT.The auction for the video...