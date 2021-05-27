‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

These "Friends" are the original influencers – and they continue to capitalize and cash in on their likeability. The stars of "Friends" have raked in lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Coca-Cola, L’Oreal and Emirates Airline, among others over the years, decades after the mega-hit sitcom ended in 2004. And the upcoming reunion on being streamed on HBO Max on May 27 to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary will likely lead to even more buzzy business ventures for the cast members – outside of their syndication revenue paychecks.