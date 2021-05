ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Several charter schools rallied at the Liberty Pole in Rochester on Sunday to highlight the funding disparities between charter and public schools. "We are held accountable for the same standards. We provide the same academic programs but the funds are not the same. It's not equal or fair to charter schools and we are here to say we need those funds," said Sandra Blackman, Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School CEO.