Police in New Orleans investigate two separate shootings Sunday night, in what has become a violent Memorial Day weekend in the city. An NOPD report says, “At around 11:11 p.m., NOPD began investigating a shooting that occurred at or near the intersection of Downman Road and Old Gentilly Road. The male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound(s) arrived at the hospital via private conveyance. No further information is available at this time.”