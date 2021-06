Luxury destination management company, Ker & Downey Africa DMC is expanding into emerging markets with its new Russia & Eastern Europe division. Leading the division is USSR native, Irina Jordaan. “With the tourism sector being one of the most heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are incredibly proud of our resilient team for weathering the storm and continuing to drive business to Africa under the Ker & Downey Africa brand. A large part of our success in this challenging time is due to the existing geographic spread of our source markets and a resolute focus on the luxury traveler,” says Lee Kelsall, CEO of the Ker & Downey Africa Group.