Cycling water bottles aren’t the most exciting accessory when it comes to adding some bling to your bike, but they are essential for staying hydrated on a ride. While you can of course use a normal reusable water bottle when heading out for a spin, there are some benefits if you opt for a cycling-specific one instead.Unlike some water bottles (such as the wide-mouthed, Nalgene-style designs), cycling water bottles are built to be able to slot easily into a frame-mounted bottle cage. This enables you to carry the bottles on your bike, rather than in a bag – allowing you...