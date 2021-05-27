OLAY PRODUCTS INVITE CONSUMERS TO SAVE ON BEAUTIFUL SKIN

OLAY is inviting consumers to visit SaveOnBeautifulSkin.com to receive a $4.00 BARCODE BUCK$ offer.

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — With the pandemic seemingly winding down, more consumers are venturing out to socialize and shop. This provides an ideal opportunity for OLAY, P&G’s popular beauty line, to reward loyal customers as well as attract potential new triers for their products.

To accomplish both these goals, starting May 15 and running through June 14, 2021 (or as long as supplies last), OLAY is offering shoppers BARCODE BUCK$™, a marketing vehicle recently introduced by the firm TPG Rewards. Consumers are invited to visit SaveOnBeautifulSkin.com to receive their BARCODE BUCK$ offer. The barcode offer is redeemable for $4.00 off the specific product SKUs designated by the sponsor, exclusively at OLAY’s largest retail account. Once the barcode incentive has been scanned at checkout, the value is subtracted from the store receipt.

The promotion supports OLAY’s dedication to delivering quality products, safe ingredients, real results, and the freedom to define one’s own sense of beauty. Participating products in this program include their Multi-Sculpting Creams, Retinol24, Retinol Max, Collagen, Whip and Regenerist Whip FM.

Benefits of BARCODE BUCK$ for the OLAY Beauty Products:

– Rewards current brand users and engages potential new triers

– Digital discounts delivered directly to consumers’ phones

– Redeemable only for the specific product SKU(s) designated by the brand

– Discounts are programmed for single use, but new offers can be added at any time

– Prevents fraud – digital discounts can’t be duplicated

– Purchases are trackable and allow for capture of consumer information

– Can be communicated by text, QR, NFC, email, in-shelf, etc.

About TPG Rewards

TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for some of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCK$ digital offers, TPG has pioneered innovations such as a Digital Receipt Validation SystemⓇ, with response time in less than 12 minutes, and TAP – Touchless Engagement™ including dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.

Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.

See what else TPG has to offer by visiting our digital magazine, Best In Class Promotion Tool Kit.

BARCODE BUCKS and TAP – Touchless Engagement are trademarks of TPG Rewards, Inc.

John Galinos

TPG Rewards, Inc.

jgalinos@tpgny.com