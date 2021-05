The PSL season was postponed midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.© Instagram. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners on Wednesday discussed in a virtual session the operational planning and delivery of the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, which are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 1-20. Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analysed, it was unanimously agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday (UAE time) before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made.