Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Under $75K Thursday ~ Affordable Home For Sale in Alton, IL $65K

By [email protected]
oldhousesunder50k.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1900s, this brick beauty was the home of Lillie and Frank Ruckel, a glass blower. As a young boy, Frank and his family came to live on Canal Street in New York City from Batavia in 1880 before relocating to Illinois. Frank worked for the Illinois Glass Works in Alton, which was founded in 1877 and produced glass products for a wide variety of uses including medicine bottles, alcohol bottles, soda bottles, ash trays, etc. By 1915, however, Illinois Glass Works had modernized their plant by using bottling machines invented by the Owens Bottle Machine Company, thus replacing skilled glass blowers. With Frank now out of a job, he and his wife moved back to New York.

oldhousesunder50k.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Batavia, IL
Alton, IL
Business
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
City
Brooklyn, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Alcohol#Home Construction#Wood Products#Affordable Home For Sale#The Illinois Glass Works#Irish#Bar Saloon#Brick Street#Brick Construction#Canal Street#Brick Sidewalk#Brick Driveway#Waterford#Cheap Land#Glass Products#Soda Bottles#Ash Trays#Bureau County#Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Illinois StateMetro East Sun

Top 10 Alton, Illinois home sales for October 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Alton, Illinois in October 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2020, there were 20 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $72,532 in Alton. Top 10 home sales in Alton for October 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Phoenix Properties Illinois LLC3300 Myrle...
Madison, ILTelegraph

New tourism campaign promotes 'greatness'

ALTON — The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois on Monday launched “Greatness Around Every Turn,” a new campaign targeting active outdoor lifestyles and living like a local. “We want to encourage people to hop in the car and head to southwest Illinois where they can experience...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Alton, ILTelegraph

Alton firefighters learn with burns

ALTON — Alton firefighters on Monday used a derelict house to help train on how to save lives. Illinois Fire Service Institute instructors Matt Preston and Josh Byrd guided the firefighters through the training, including a “rescue” of a dummy found during a search of a smoke filled house in the 700 block of Park Street.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Barham, Brown, Taylor, Introduce Youth To New Life Skills With Inner City Gardening Project

ALTON - Community activist Abe Lee Barham, also the Miles Davis Festival chairman, has had a dream of establishing an inner city garden in Alton. Barham's dream has become a reality and the new program is underway sponsored by the Alton Housing Authority and Theodora Farms. The new Inner City Gardening Project will be done on a Dooley lot in the Alton Housing Authority area. Barham said the Housing Authority agreed to let him use four youth, 13-15 years old to teach them about how to garden. Li Continue Reading
Alton, ILTelegraph

No injuries in Alton fire at Mayfield and Dorothy avenues

ALTON — An Alton firefighter waits for water after arriving at a house on the corner of Mayfield and Dorothy avenues about 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The rear of the structure was heavily involved in flames when firefighters arrived. Alton firefighters called for a mutual aid box alarm bringing East Alton firefighters to the scene.
Alton, ILKSDK

Loyal to Local: CC’s Vegan Spot

ALTON, Ill. — Trezel Brown opened CC’s Icees Galore in 2019 after visiting an Italian Ice spot in Harlem, New York where she grew up. It was love at first bite because she had a vision to bring the treat to Alton, Illinois. She made that dream happen, but it didn’t stop there.
Alton, ILedglentoday.com

Crews Respond to Fire in Alton

Firefighters from Alton and East Alton responded to a fire at a home at the corner of Mayfield and Dorothy in Alton on Thursday evening. No injuries were reported as the occupant of the home was able to escape. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bost Highlights Small Business Struggles As Feds Pay More To Stay Home

WASHINGTON– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) tonight highlighted the real-world struggles of small businesses unable to hire enough workers because the federal government is often paying them more in unemployment benefits. In a speech on the House floor, Bost shared the stories of Belleville Boot Company, Kreative Kids Learning Center in Alton, Mary Lou’s Grill in Carbondale, and Broadway Grille in Sparta, all of which have seen hiring dry up despite widespread job availability. Continue Reading
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Masks not needed by those fully vaccinated

WOOD RIVER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. “Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said Thursday during a Rose Garden address heralding...
Mississippi StateTelegraph

Team seeks record for canoeing the Mississippi

ALTON — Four men seeking to set a speed record canoeing the Mississippi River paddled through the Riverbend area late Friday morning. Scott Walker, Joel Ford, Adam Macht and Perry Whitaker are seeking to beat the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team. The current record was set by Bob Bradford and Clark Eid when the duo went from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to Mile Zero in the Gulf of Mexico in 18 days, four hours and 51 minutes May 10-28, 2003.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pup Crawl To Take Place On May 15th In Downtown Alton

ALTON - Join us for the Pup Crawl, and yes you read that correctly - it’s a pub crawl with dogs! Alton Main Street invites you to this fun event which spans twenty-two pet-friendly establishments on Saturday, May 15th from 1:00-6:00 p.m. $10 tickets are on sale now at all participating locations, or you can get your ticket at the Alton Dog Park on the day of the event while supplies last. You will receive a bandana for your pet and a passport to guide your day that is full of discounts Continue Reading
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Illinois Bridge Phase is final step before full reopening

EDWARDSVILLE — With the “bridge phase” of the Restore Illinois plan underway as of Friday, the state is in the last phase before full reopening, Phase 5. And with COVID-19 vaccinations now available for children ages 12 to 15, Illinois is also taking another step in getting more of its population vaccinated.