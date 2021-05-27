Under $75K Thursday ~ Affordable Home For Sale in Alton, IL $65K

In the early 1900s, this brick beauty was the home of Lillie and Frank Ruckel, a glass blower. As a young boy, Frank and his family came to live on Canal Street in New York City from Batavia in 1880 before relocating to Illinois. Frank worked for the Illinois Glass Works in Alton, which was founded in 1877 and produced glass products for a wide variety of uses including medicine bottles, alcohol bottles, soda bottles, ash trays, etc. By 1915, however, Illinois Glass Works had modernized their plant by using bottling machines invented by the Owens Bottle Machine Company, thus replacing skilled glass blowers. With Frank now out of a job, he and his wife moved back to New York.