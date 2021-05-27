Track Premiere: Silver Talon – “Touch the Void”

Like, lump it or Elon Musk it, NFT block chain tokens are here and making a dent in the way content is being categorized and released. Mostly relegated to visual artwork so far, the advantages that locked content provides to the individual artist can be helpful in controlling counterfeiting, they’re not beholden to labels (unless they want to be) or streaming sites (your days are numbered, Spotify) and all the revenue is filtered through the blockchain directly to the artist or content holder. No wonder it’s big business already, even if the majority of the populous hasn’t a clue.