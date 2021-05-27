Track Premiere: Silver Talon – “Touch the Void”
The time has finally arrived for the Portland metal outfit Silver Talon as their debut full-length effort, Decadence and Decay, will be released tomorrow (28th) via M-Theory Audio. Formed shortly after Spellcaster disbanded in 2017, guitarists Bryce VanHoosen and Sebastian Silva joined forces to create a new chapter by adding vocalist Wyatt Howell and later introduced their demonic direction with their debut EP, Becoming A Demon. Now, the group has expanded to a three-guitar line-up, which only amplifies their haunting melodies. Today (27th), the band has teamed up with Metal Insider to premiere the song “Touch The Void.”metalinsider.net