newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Track Premiere: Silver Talon – “Touch the Void”

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has finally arrived for the Portland metal outfit Silver Talon as their debut full-length effort, Decadence and Decay, will be released tomorrow (28th) via M-Theory Audio. Formed shortly after Spellcaster disbanded in 2017, guitarists Bryce VanHoosen and Sebastian Silva joined forces to create a new chapter by adding vocalist Wyatt Howell and later introduced their demonic direction with their debut EP, Becoming A Demon. Now, the group has expanded to a three-guitar line-up, which only amplifies their haunting melodies. Today (27th), the band has teamed up with Metal Insider to premiere the song “Touch The Void.”

metalinsider.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Kelley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Song Lyrics#Silver Talon#Spellcaster#Premiere#Vocalist Wyatt Howell#M Theory Audio#Metal Insider#Line#Portland#Enochian Aetheric Calls#Time#Interdimensional Beings#Pushing Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Nightjacket Debuts New Track “Lucky”

A lot has changed for LA-based dream pop band Nightjacket in the two short years since their 2019 debut, Beauty In The Dark. Most notably, the band now sports a new vocalist, Canadian-born musician Andrea Wasse. One thing that hasn’t changed though is the band’s penchant for hazy shoegaze-tinged dream pop, recalling genre touchstones like The Cocteau Twins and Mazzy Star. The band’s upcoming EP, Following The Curves—their first with Wasse—is out this Friday May 21st but the band have returned with one final taste from the record with their new track “Lucky,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Refracta ‘Touch’

Invicta Audio will celebrate its first birthday this month with the release of a new compilation. Invicta was nominated in the Breakthrough Label category at DJ Mag’s Best of British Awards in 2020, and ‘1 Year Of Invicta’ was already named our comp of the month for May, with writer Ben Murphy praising its blending of elements of “liquid, ragga jungle, R&B, jump-up and techy production into something stripped- back and modern sounding”.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2108: Romeo Void – “Never Say Never”

Romeo Void so quickly followed up their debut album with a four-song EP, it was clear they’d recorded a song and they couldn’t wait for people to hear it. And they were right, as the EP was named for not just their greatest song, but one of the great dance-punk songs of all time, the timeless “Never Say Never,” which stretched out over six glorious minutes and basically dwarfed the other songs on the EP.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Premiere: Shad Laments “Work” (or Lack Thereof) on New Track

Juno-winning rapper Shad is back with his latest single “Work” featuring producer and DJ Skratch Bastid. The heavy-hitting song is a follow up to his previous track “Out of Touch,” which dropped in April. It uses a striking sample from former Vancouver rock band We Are The City’s “WHEN I DREAM, I DREAM OF YOU.”
MusicComing Soon!

Exclusive Track Premiere: ‘Cliffs’ by Chris Roe From After Love Soundtrack

ComingSoon is excited to debut a new track from composer Chris Roe’s After Love soundtrack, which releases on May 28 via Thirty Six Minutes. After Love, which is the feature debut from BAFTA-nominated Director Aleem Khan, is set in the port town of Dover. The film follows a suddenly widowed woman that discovers her late husband had a secret just 21 miles across the English Channel in Calais. The film was listed as part of the Cannes Critics’ Week Official Selection for 2020 and included in the TIFF Industry Selects strand. It premiered at the London Film Festival and Telluride.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

David Bowie's 'The Width of a Circle' Is a Flawed, Fascinating Snapshot of a Superstar-to-Be: Album Review

It is no small understatement to say that David Bowie was at a creative crossroads in 1970 — one that was baffling, possibly even to himself. He began the year essentially as a folksinger coming off of his elaborate first hit, “Space Oddity,” releasing a fey love song to his wife-to-be, Angela (“The Prettiest Star”) before making a drastic pivot into the cerebral proto-heavy metal of “The Man Who Sold the World” album; then closed it out with an odd, hippie-inflected single called “Holy Holy.” It’s no surprise that he parted ways with his management and record label in short order.
Musicthis song is sick

Khruangbin Deliver Brilliant New Cover of David Bowie’s “Right”

The sultans of smooth, Khruangbin, have just shared a new cover of David Bowie‘s 1975 track, “Right.” This track came by way of the new compilation Modern Love on BBE Records, which pays homage to Bowie, one of music’s most revered icons. BBE describes the release as “a diverse compendium of specially commissioned cover versions of rarities and classics in tribute to David Bowie.”
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Black Honey premiere video for Written & Directed track Fire

It’s taken from Black Honey’s second album Written & Directed. Black Honey have premiered their video for Fire. “Every woman or marginalised person has a fire in them even if it’s just a tiny flame,” Izzy Phillips says. “I wanted this song to feel like a war song to listen to that flame and fight for it with no apologies. The video is the first character animation we have made and has been a dream of mine for a long time.”
MusicAmadhia

Various Artists, “Modern Love”

Considering that reinvention was one of David Bowie’s guiding philosophies, it’s only natural that musicians covering his music would apply the same principle. That’s the approach taken by the artists on Modern Love, who each offer up transformative interpretations of the Bowie songbook. Case in point is Sessa’s Tropicália reinvention...
Musicsonicperspectives.com

SILVER LAKE by ESA HOLOPAINEN Release A New Music Video For The Track “Alkusointu”, Debut Album Out Now

The debut album of SILVER LAKE by ESA HOLOPAINEN has been released today via Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH and comes not only with the legendary guitar riffs of Esa Holopainen from AMORPHIS, one of Finland’s biggest guitarists and metal songwriters, but also seven famous rock and metal vocalists such as Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Björn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork), Anneke Van Giersbergen and many more, that dive you into a world of catchy, progressive metal masterpieces that breathe the beauty and melancholy of Finland.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Rich Ruth :: Where There’s Life

Rich Ruth quietly released Calming Signals in the late summer of 2019, its nuanced charms carrying us into autumn and beyond. Based in Nashville, Ruth returns this month with the Where There’s Life ep, a collection of meditative pieces written during the early months of the pandemic, and first recorded output since his debut.
MusicLoudwire

30 Years Ago: Smashing Pumpkins Release Debut Album ‘Gish’

Smashing Pumpkins would achieve international fame with their second and third albums — Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness — but they first caught some attention with the release of their debut disc, Gish, which arrived on May 28, 1991. The talented Billy Corgan had begun his...
Entertainmentnhpbs.org

Silver Linings

When we miss out on the one thing we want most, the universe conspires to give us something extraordinary. Ronna pursues a Hollywood dream but discovers another possibility; Luis faces depression and struggles to find the light; and Jackie misses out on the lead for the school play but the curtain hasn’t fallen yet. Three stories, three interpretations of SILVER LININGS, hosted by Theresa Okokon.
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Saxxon Released the First Ever D&B NFT Album and Now We’ve Got the Exclusive First Track – ‘Galaxias’ Incoming!

Like, lump it or Elon Musk it, NFT block chain tokens are here and making a dent in the way content is being categorized and released. Mostly relegated to visual artwork so far, the advantages that locked content provides to the individual artist can be helpful in controlling counterfeiting, they’re not beholden to labels (unless they want to be) or streaming sites (your days are numbered, Spotify) and all the revenue is filtered through the blockchain directly to the artist or content holder. No wonder it’s big business already, even if the majority of the populous hasn’t a clue.
Musicloudersound.com

New video for Pink Floyd's Have A Cigar featuring James LaBrie premieres

Dream Theater singer James LaBrie guests on a a new version of Pink Floyd's Have A Cigar, that also features contributions from former Yes/Moody Blues keyboard player Patrick Moraz, bassist Jah Wobble, guitarist Stevie Stevens and Damned drummer Rat Scabies. A brand new concept video has been released for the...
Rock MusicStereogum

At The Gates – “The Paradox”

Right now, the Swedish death metal titans At The Gates are having a truly great second act. After breaking up in 1996 and reuniting in 2007, At The Gates have followed their all-time classic Slaughter Of The Soul with two more albums, 2014’s At War With Reality and 2018’s To Drink From The Night Itself. Both of them whip ass. This summer, the band will return with a new LP called The Nightmare Of Being. From all available evidence, this one is about to whip a whole lot of ass, too.