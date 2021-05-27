Guys & Dolls and Petroleum League bowling scores

Just a cool side note from the Olympic League championship. All the athletes from EJ either tied their best scores or beat them. Alyssa Vandenberg of East Jefferson shot her best-ever 9-hole score (47) on her first time playing an 18-hole match during the league championship in girls golf in Sequim last week. She had 57 on the back for a 106 total, which put her in the middle of the pack for the girls.