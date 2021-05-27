newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Guys & Dolls and Petroleum League bowling scores

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 4 days ago

Individual high scores: Bobby Rotolo 259, 253, 247 games, (759) series; Rick Sartwell 215, 278, 247, (740); Eric Morrison 212, 254, 263, (729); Anthony Falgout Jr. 217, 226, 277, (720); Hunter Boudreaux 223, 215, 257; Kenny Keton 212, 236, 246; Gerald Colwart 224, 225, 203; Seth Hebert 236, 232; MacKenzie Amador 221, 215; Wally Arcemont 218, 208; Daryl Boudreaux 202, 217; David Boudreaux 254; Johnny Lirette 236; Mark Corbin 234; Dustin Fuselier 232; Lawrence Simoneaux 231; Alberto Bochas 223; Beverly Mayon 210; Josh Mayon 202; and Clay Canty 202.

www.stmarynow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Guys Dolls#Petroleum League#Petroleum League Week#Mistras#Coastwide Electric#Mc Paint Body#Chabill#T V Cable#Conrad Industries#Intl#Hensgens Bros#Kids#Beverly Mayon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Hawkins: Local bowling association crowns 3 league champions | Opinion

The Elizabeth City association of the USBC 3 new champions, with by a roll-off or the result of the long 32-week season. The coronations began with “Having Fun” outdueling 2 other quarter season winners last Monday night to earn the title for Monday Night Mixed League. Having Fun includes bowlers Chasity Meads, John Bradley, Murdock Spencer, and Stephanie Winslow.
Charlotte, NCtigernet.com

Re: Golf individual scores- A Charlotte guy had an ace

I saw that .... something like a 217 yard Par 3 hole. Always helps the scorecard ..... I am told!. the writeup on ClemsonTigers.com of today's 2nd round said that Kyle Cottam was playing in the group with Charlotte's Carson Ownsby who made the hole-in-one and then Kyle hit his tee shot to within eight inches and made a birdie.
NWI.com

Local Bowling Scores

MONDAY NIGHT HDCP. – Anthony Ruiz 750, Gary Wilson 279—749, Clinton Holycross 276—743, Billy Cochran Jr. 716, Matt Komisarcik 279—712, Joe Gemmato 710, Timothy Smith Jr. 279, Alan Czajka 278, Ashley Rubio 247—633. Stardust II. HAVE A BALL – Alex Dunlap III 705, Dexter Harrod 701, David Graham 288, Edward...
Indianapolis, INSylva Herald

Bowling benefits

The brother and sister duo of Asa and Maddie Bradley will compete in the Junior Gold bowling tournament this summer in Indianapolis, Indiana. Their parents are Chris and Rosie Bradley of the Savannah community. Asa is in the eighth grade at Fairview Elementary, and Maddie is a sophomore at Smoky...
Sportslincolnshireworld.com

Sleaford Town Bowls Club returns to action with league victories

Sleaford Town bowlers got the new season under way this week after a year’s absence due to lockdown. Two Friday night EBA games were played, the first at home against Grantham. In a close game Town won on two rinks to take the aggregate score 49-46, eight points to the...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Golf team notches PR scores during league championship

Just a cool side note from the Olympic League championship. All the athletes from EJ either tied their best scores or beat them. Alyssa Vandenberg of East Jefferson shot her best-ever 9-hole score (47) on her first time playing an 18-hole match during the league championship in girls golf in Sequim last week. She had 57 on the back for a 106 total, which put her in the middle of the pack for the girls.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sam Houston Race Park Results Friday May 28th, 2021

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:67.720. Winner: SOR G, 2, by Fdd Dynasty-Never Say Never B. Scratched: Rc Dashing Rebel, Running a Big Wave, Glory Secret, Fabulous Lincoln, Temptastic. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Rare B124211-½1-11-nkL. Vivanco3.20. Cali Chrome124554-hd4-½2-nkV. Urieta, Jr.0.50. No Secret Knockout127443-hd3-hd3-2¼J. Garcia6.30. Rc Relentless Grace124332-hd2-hd3-2¼M. Gutierrez7.80. Kuhl Muddy12512555J. Yoakum8.90.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Magic On Tap Takes Triple Bend

ARCADIA, CA – With his well-fancied stablemate empty a furlong from home, Magic On Tap rallied three-deep to take Saturday’s $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes (G2) by 2 lengths. Ridden for the first time by Juan Hernandez, who collected his second consecutive stakes win on the day, Magic On Tap got 7 furlongs in 1:23.54.
Sportshorsenetwork.com

Rombauer Scores for “Little Guy” Trainer Michael McCarthy in Preakness

So much of the chatter leading up to Preakness 146 at Baltimore’s Pimlico Saturday focused on the big trainer names in racing: Asmussen, Baffert, Lukas, Pletcher. But a little-regarded horse deflected that attention onto a “little-guy” trainer when longshot Rombauer stormed through the stretch to a clear-length’s win for smaller-barn trainer Michael McCarthy and his team to overtake Midnight Bourbon, to upset favorite current Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and to snare victory in Preakness 146.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Jake Rogers: Not starting Saturday

Rogers isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees. Rogers has gone 0-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in his last four appearances and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Eric Haase will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
West Milford, NJwestmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford. Young Hearts Bowling League season finale

The Young Hearts Bowling League had a great season this year having lots of fun and laughs. This league is run by the West Milford Senior Recreation Department. The league runs for 36 weeks and goes from September to April at the Pinstreet Bowling Alley in Warwick. Here are the...
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Roundup: Little League scores from the week

Here’s a recap from the second week of local Little League action. Cole Kero led Mohawk Technologies with three hits. Weston Marley and Ryan Rajala both tripled. Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home 13, KBear 0. Luke Hamlin scored three runs for ECPFH. Oscar Loukus had a RBI triple and scored...
Clarinda, IAkmaland.com

A's score five in the ninth to win MINK League opener

(Des Moines) -- A five-run ninth inning lifted the Clarinda A’s to a 9-6 win in Des Moines over the Peak Prospects on Sunday. The game was the A’s MINK League opener, as they bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Sabetha. The A’s are now 2-1 overall and 1-0 in...
Schulenburg, TXschulenburgsticker.com

‘Pivo Drinkers’ team wins bowling league

“Pivo Drinkers” declared “the best never rests” in winning the Friday Night Mixed League at Tenth Frame Bowl in Schulenburg. Team members were: (front, from left) Patricia Mazoch, Phillip Williams, Donnie Polk; (back, from left) Henry Zapalac, James Mazoch, Christina Ochoa, David Kalmus, and (not shown) Barbara Newhouse.