Equity Challenge designed to increase Understanding

After some early hiccups, the U.S. was able to ramp up its rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, peaking at more than 3 million a day. However, that pace has since slowed—the average rate has dipped below two million for the first time since March—and in doing so has further revealed the underlying equity gaps in vaccine coverage. In addition to asking how many people are getting vaccinated, it’s important to ask who is (and isn’t) getting vaccinated. The answer to this question is unfortunately all too predictable. Recent data reveals that across the country, the proportion of white Americans receiving vaccines is greater than that of black and Hispanic Americans, as well greater compared to their proportion of overall cases, deaths, and portion of the population.