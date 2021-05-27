Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Publix

The Florida Lottery announced that Elizabeth Solomon, 63 of Micanopy, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Gainesville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Solomon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5200 Southwest 34th Street in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

