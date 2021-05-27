newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Publix

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071ZMS_0aDaMy0o00

The Florida Lottery announced that Elizabeth Solomon, 63 of Micanopy, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Gainesville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Solomon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5200 Southwest 34th Street in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Micanopy, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Cash Prizes#The Florida Lottery#Eetf#Scratch Off Games#Retailer#Selling#The Game#Payment#Fiscal Year#Apple Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Publix
Related
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sir Hemp Company Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Florida based wellness company Sir Hemp Co. announces major Memorial Day Sale. The all-natural hemp extracts company will be offering a deep discount. WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Florida based wellness company Sir Hemp Co. announces major Memorial Day Sale. In an unprecedented move by the all-natural hemp extracts company, they will be offering a deep discount across their entire product line. “We want everyone to take advantage of our Memorial Day Sale, while remembering and honoring those who served our great country”, said Sir Hemp Co., President & Founder, Alfredo Cernuda.
MLBPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Rays to Nashville? Don’t Let The Door Hit Your Ass On The Way Out

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays are at it again. In their typical bad faith, poor communications, closed-door, taxpayer-money-grabbing ways, the Rays are once again playing municipal musical chairs pitting one city against another in order to get the highest bidder to build a publicly financed stadium for the team and its majority-owner and billionaire, Stuart Sternberg.
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Summer Camp Critter Fun

TAMPA, Fla.- Would your kiddos like to connect and be one with nature? This camp is a great option and will be so much fun!. The Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is all about environmental immersion. Cool and native plants. Butterflies fluttering around. Bees pollinating flowers. How does that sound? Pretty cool right? You should see the kids’ reactions. Their wide-eyed expressions and reactions are priceless. Wow, lasting memories are being made for sure!
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

New Local SEO Agency Branch Serving West Palm Beach FL Companies and Clients

West Palm Beach area internet SEO agency is available for new SEO clients looking to triple their annual revenue by 2022. WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — A new branch of AdCaffeine Marketing SEO company was launched for the purpose of helping businesses increase their online exposure in West Palm Beach. The company offers services such as keyword research and local SEO in order to help companies improve their rankings on Google, Bing and Yahoo! Other services offered include superior web design and development that will give local businesses an edge when competing with larger corporations for search engine placement and local visibility.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls On Biden Admin To Approve Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis called on the Biden Administration and leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to approve Florida’s Section 804 Importation Proposal (SIP) for Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and its partners are ready to launch...
Odessa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Scandinavian Wallpaper Demand Surges In 2021

Bright & colorful wallpaper known as "Scandinavian" have become hot in 2021. People are moving away from earthy neutrals and desiring patterns with more flair. ODESSA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Wallpaper Boulevard is reporting a surge in the demand for Scandinavian wallpaper (also known as Boråstapeter wallpaper to many industry purists).
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Need-To-Know Tips For Beginner Boaters

With summer drawing near, it’s no secret that anglers want to be on the water. Learn about everything from boat ramp etiquette to need-to-know safety tips for boating in Florida. Preparation and launching:. A busy boat ramp can be intimidating. However, an understanding of some very basic principles can help...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Seawall Construction Company With Experienced Team Has Opened in Ft. Lauderdale FL

This New Company, Seawall Construction of Ft. Lauderdale, Assists Homeowners and Businesses with Seawall Repairs Needed Across South FL. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — High quality seawall construction projects are needed more and more in FL with rising sea levels and larger storms out in the ocean. Look for a company with the best designs and most durable seawall for your property. They have found one of the best companies out there. They determine which type of material would best fit.