newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

GOP makes a $928 billion counteroffer to President Biden’s infrastructure proposal as President’s adviser slams opposition

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Senate Republicans made a $928 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure proposal Thursday morning as one of the President’s closest advisers rallies allies to embrace the White House’s proposals. The group of Senate Republicans negotiating with Biden on infrastructure unveiled their latest infrastructure counter-proposal Thursday morning,...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Economy#Senate Gop#Senate Republicans#Congressional Republicans#Republican Committee#Cnn#The White House#American#Warnermedia Company#Cable News Network Inc#Proposal#Gop Objections#President Joe Biden#Longtime Biden Ally#Infrastructure Financing#Republican Aides#Bipartisan Talks#The Senate#Senators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Presidential ElectionThe Sun US

What is in President Biden’s $6Trillion budget proposal?

PRESIDENT Joe Biden has unveiled his new budget proposal. Biden's $6trillion budget proposal would take the US to its highest levels of federal spending since World War II. What is in President Biden's $6trillion budget proposal?. At the core of Biden's $6trillion budget proposal is an increase in taxes for...
Presidential Electionpncguam.com

Adelup: President Biden’s FY22 budget proposal will help Guam

President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 includes a lot of provisions that will be helpful to Guam. According to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, President Biden’s budget proposal includes eliminating the Medicaid funding cap for territories and aligning the matching rates for territories with those for states.
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Why Trump's claims of presidential immunity in Capitol riot lawsuits cannot be allowed to stand

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are fond of claiming in court that the presidency afforded him complete immunity in judicial proceedings: They first claimed that immunity in state courts a mere six months into his term of office, in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos (the courts sided with her); they claimed it in challenging the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena involving the Trump Organization’s taxes (in which the Supreme Court ruled against Trump); and they claimed that Trump should be dismissed as a defendant in a New York federal defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll (which a judge denied).
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Your guide to the Biden budget

It’s one of JOE BIDEN’s most oft-repeated catchphrases: “Don’t tell me what you value; show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.”. On Friday afternoon, Biden showed us his budget. Here’s what it tells us about what his White House values — and the signals it sends about where he’s willing to spend the most political capital.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Overnight chaos on the Senate floor

POSTED AT 12:27 A.M.: “Senate bid to counter China thrown into chaos amid GOP objections,” by Andrew Desiderio and Gavin Bade: “An 11th-hour bipartisan deal on the Senate’s behemoth bill aimed at confronting China was derailed late Thursday after a group of GOP senators held up final passage of the legislation. … The late-night haggling over the China bill also delayed the Senate’s consideration of a measure to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.”