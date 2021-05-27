Under $75K Thursdsay ~ Old Converted Church For Sale in Bowdoin, ME $65K
The Bowdoin Center Baptist Church was home to the Baptist services for over one hundred years, from 1897 to the 1990s. Prior to its use as a Baptist Church, it was a Good Templars building, Bowdoin High School, Friends Society of Durham and the Sagadahoc Grange, as well as other uses. A Baptist organization was starting in the community as early as 1788. In 1966, the dedication service was held marking the addition of the rear classrooms annex. In the 1990s, the congregation moved to the new Bowdoin Center Church located on the East Burrough Road, off of the Meadow Road in South Bowdoin. This new location was also the former location of the South Bowdoin Baptist Church.oldhousesunder50k.com