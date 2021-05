PUT-IN-BAY - Some Put-In-Bay businesses face a worker shortage as issues with foreign embassy openings prevent potential international employees from obtaining visas. Mark Mathys, owner of Put-in-Bay Resorts, said there typically are 40 J-1 visa employees working for him, but so far there are only 19 hired to work this year. The number of non-visa employees vary each year, but there usually are around 30 who work for Mathys in the summer. This summer, Mathys is aiming to have 60 or more total employees and had 43 employees as of Friday.