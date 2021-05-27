M. Night Shyamalan Creates a Surreal Family Vacation in ‘Old’ Trailer

Tom Jolliffe looks at the exciting prospects for Last Night in Soho, and a potential leap up the pantheon for Edgar Wright…. Edgar Wright has been delivering nuggets of fried gold for over 20 years now. A rambunctious industry upstart got his start young, and had been in the game even before breaking out with the ever enjoyable sitcom, Spaced. His cohesion with Simon Pegg, and additionally, Nick Frost, spread into his movies. For his first two outings, they stayed together, delivering a perfect comedy/horror blend in Shaun of the Dead. It was light, pure entertainment, and filled with quotable lines as any fan of the aforementioned Spaced would come to expect. That love of film also shone through in a film laced with homage and references (as Spaced of course was). It continued with Hot Fuzz which turned its gaze onto the action genre (with a dash of The Wicker Man thrown in among others).