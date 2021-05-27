Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan Talking About His Trainer: "I Don’t Pay Grover To Train Me. I Pay Him Not To Train Anybody Else.'”

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can use a lot of moments to describe the relationship of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. First, they became mentors and students and then friends for life thanks to sharing the same passion for basketball. They considered each other brothers and they proved that every time they had the...

fadeawayworld.net
View All 43 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kobe Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Fs1#La#Mamba#Friends#Things#Time#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

Ciara and Russell Wilson don stylish his-and-hers suits for Kobe Bryant's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, were ever the stylish couple at Kobe Bryant's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The 35-year-old hitmaker and her husband shared several images to their respective Instagram Stories to show off their well put-together outfits for the event to their millions of followers.
NBAPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Michael Jordan Will Appear in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Could you possibly have a Space Jam film without the originator of space-related jamming? Thankfully, we will not have to find out. Obviously, Michael Jordan is not the protagonist of Space Jam: A New Legacy. That honor goes to current NBA star LeBron James. But everyone and their grandmother (or is that Bugs Bunny in disguise as your grandmother? Tough to say!) is wondering whether Jordan will show up in the film. Although the plot of A New Legacy is a little different than the first film — this time, LeBron is sucked inside a highly advanced computer world called the “Serververse” and has to recruit a team of basketball players to help him — it’s not impossible to imagine that, like, at the end of the movie Michael Jordan shows up to come off the bench and help the new Tune Squad win the day. You can practically hear the audience bursting into applause when he jogs out onto the court.
NBABleacher Report

Video: SNL Spoofs Michael Jordan, Security Guard Wozniak, Rodman and 'The Last Dance'

Michael Jordan showcased his competitiveness on The Last Dance docuseries, and Saturday Night Live took it to a new level with host Keegan-Michael Key portraying the Chicago Bulls legend. The sketch made light of the pregame "quarters" competition against security guard John Michael Wozniak, played by cast member Heidi Gardner.
Theater & DancePeople

SNL's Heidi Gardner Raves About Playing Michael Jordan's 'Iconic' Security Guard in The Last Dance Spoof

Heidi Gardner stole the show on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, recreating one of the most memorable scenes from The Last Dance. On Sunday, the comedian, 37, raved about getting to play Michael Jordan's beloved security guard John Michael Wozniak in a hilarious extended cut of a scene from the Jason Hehir-directed documentary. SNL's parody had the basketball star taking a quarter game too far, winning Wozniak's glasses, pants and even his wife.
NBAYardbarker

Kwame Brown: Michael Jordan never actually wanted me on Wizards

There have been conflicting accounts through the years of whether or not Michael Jordan wanted the Washington Wizards to draft Kwame Brown in 2001. Some say Jordan pushed for Brown, while others say the team’s front office went behind his back and made the pick. It sounds like the real story falls somewhere in the middle.
NBAPopSugar

Vanessa Bryant Recites a Personal Love Letter For Kobe as He's Inducted Into the Hall of Fame

Vanessa Bryant delivered a beautiful and emotional speech as Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15. She spoke in her late husband's honor, remembering the life and legacy of the Lakers athlete after his tragic death last year. Supported on stage by Michael Jordan, Vanessa made a point to thank Kobe's fans, teammates, family, and competition, but she ultimately sent the majority of her gratitude to Kobe himself.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Jaycee Horn's Explains Inspiration Behind Choosing No. 8

The Panthers have high expectations for 2021 1st round pick Jaycee Horn. They hope that he can mold into one of the top corners in the NFL over the next few years which will help stabilize the Panthers' young defense. Over the weekend, the Panthers held their rookie minicamp and...
NBAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Panthers’ 1st-round pick honors Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — When Carolina Panthers first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn learned the NFL would let cornerbacks wear single-digit numbers this season, his jersey choice became easy. He selected No. 8 to honor his childhood hero, Kobe Bryant. “Kobe has always been my favorite athlete,” said Horn, the...
NBAimdb.com

Vanessa Bryant Explains Why Daughter Natalia Didn't Attend Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant is thanking daughter Natalia for the lengths she traveled to pay tribute to dad Kobe Bryant over the weekend. The late NBA superstar was honored as part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during an induction ceremony that took place on Saturday, May 15. It had previously been delayed for eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic. After some fans noticed that Kobe and Vanessa's eldest daughter did not attend the ceremony on Saturday, May 15, Vanessa took to Instagram the following day to praise Natalia, 18, for doing what she could to honor her father, despite her high school senior prom happening to fall on the same...