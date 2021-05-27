Cancel
Public Health

Each New England State Met Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Vaccination Goal Well Ahead Of Time

newbostonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden set a goal when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine, and each of the six New England states have met it. Biden’s goal was that 70 percent of adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, 2021. As WCAX reported on Thursday morning, the following states have met the goal: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

newbostonpost.com
