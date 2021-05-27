Each New England State Met Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Vaccination Goal Well Ahead Of Time

Nearly 50 percent of all adults in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. This stat, among other notable milestones, is included in the latest update from the CDC regarding nationwide vaccination data. 49.6 percent of the U.S. population 18 years of age and older are now fully vaccinated, while 61.3 percent of all adults have received at least one dose. For those 65 years of age or older, 85.4 percent have received at least one dose and 73.9 percent are fully vaccinated.