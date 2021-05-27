Cape Regional Medical Center opens Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center Supported by Picis OR Manager and SmarTrack Perioperative Solutions

Seeking to make commonsense common again, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford are kicking off their campaign for Upper Township Committee. A public and private sector communications specialist, Boninfante Kodytek has been a resident of Cape May County for thirty-nine years and, along with her husband and two daughters, has called Upper Township home for the last twenty-five years. She is a graduate of Temple University and earned a Master of Administrative Science from Farleigh Dickinson University. Mulford, a small business owner, school psychologist, and community advocate, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rowan University, having earned a Master of Arts and an Education Specialist Degree in School Psychology. Together, Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford have combined efforts to run a campaign to be ‘United 4 Upper.’