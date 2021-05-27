newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, KY

Remembering our veterans

By Destinee Ott dott@richmondregister.com
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtBQ3_0aDaMR4x00

As somber grey clouds rolled across the sky, those in the Madison County Memorial Gardens contemplated what it meant for the veterans in the cemetery to have been willing to give their life for their country.

The Madison County Veterans Committee brought a van filled with flags and a reflective attitude to the Madison County Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.

For each gravesite which was marked as a veteran's, there was a flag placed beside them.

"Any veteran that has ever served deserves to be recognized," Craig Pyles, Commandant of the local Marine Corps League detachment, said.

The Committee has been putting flags on veteran's graves near Memorial Day for years now.

Pyles explained the Memorial Gardens cemetery makes finding veteran's gravesites a bit easier because their veteran's graves have markers provided by the Veteran's Administration. At Richmond's Cemetery, which the Committee put flags out at 5 p.m. on May 24, finding the graves is a bit more complicated. But, the Committee still sees that it is done.

Judith Weckman, the director of the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment and friend to Pyles, helped to put flags out on veteran's graves on Wednesday. Weckman's father and all of her uncles served in World War II, and two gave their lives while fighting.

"I think it's always important that we remember, what our ancestors, our kin, our friends have gone through," Weckman said. "We learn through remembering."

“The whole thing for Memorial Day is in remembrance for the veterans who have passed and gone one, or were killed in action or in the war,” Mike Boyd, chairman, said. He explained the group puts flags on graves from WW1, WW2, the Korean War, and more.

Boyd said they usually place a ballpark number of 2,000 flags between the different cemeteries.

"I knew I would be coming, rain or shine," Neil Clemek said while looking up at the sky. He has been coming with Pyles for a few years to help place flags for the Madison County Veterans Committee.

"These are all people who were willing to give their lives for the country," Clemek said. "... I think that requires respect and celebration."

The celebration for Madison County's veterans does not end on Wednesday, however. The Madison County Veterans Committee will be hosting a Memorial Day service at the Richmond Cemetery at 10 a.m. and Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. on May 31.

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
93
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, KY
Government
Richmond, KY
Government
City
Richmond, KY
County
Madison County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Cemeteries#War Veterans#Memorial Day#Marine Corps League#Remembrance#Memorial Gardens#Richmond Cemetery#Graves#Flags#Ww2#Somber Grey Clouds#Commandant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
World War II
Related
Berea, KYRichmond Register

Celebrating a beacon of light & hope

The world in which we live is moving so fast it's seemingly spinning out of, and beyond our control. Mass communication, digital awareness, social media, instant this and that, doesn't leave much time to savor, to enjoy the more human, less spectacular aspects of life. This is why we tend...
Madison County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Two Deputies, Major honored

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Johnson who was named 2020 Deputy of the Year by the American Legion Post 12. Johnson was presented the award by American Legion Post 12 President Cecil Walker. In addition, Deputy Ben Spaulding and Major William “BJ” O’Donnell received an ATF Honor Award and a...
nolangroupmedia.com

Kilgore awarded KACo presidential scholarship

Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor, who serves as 2021 president of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), presented the first of two presidential scholarships Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to Berea Community High School senior Julia Kilgore. Kilgore received her KACo Presidential Scholarship during the school awards assembly held at the...
Richmond, KYrichmond.ky.us

Community Camps

This page is where you can find a list of the local community organization children camps operated around Richmond. The City of Richmond has no affiliation with any of these camps and are run entirely by their own organization.
Posted by
Richmond Register

Richmond celebrates National Prayer Day

Those driving down Main Street on Thursday afternoon could hear hymns, shouts of "Amen," and prayers from various denominations. Clergy from several religions gathered outside of the Madison County Courthouse on the National Day of Prayer to share devotion of their higher power through song and invocation. James Atherton, president...
Richmond, KYRichmond Register

Abide in God and He will in you

My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments:. For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart:. So shalt thou...
Richmond Register

Time to celebrate

May is a special time in Kentucky. The Kentucky Derby just took place this past weekend, and in like fashion, we're going to return to our rite of passage in the academic world with an in-person graduation ceremony. This academic year has certainly tested our resolve and I could not...
Richmond Register

Still trying to get used to retirement

There will be a special meeting at Waco Fire Department on Irvine Road this Saturday at 10:00 am. Residents of the Waco community are invited to come meet with Bill Wesley and Madison County officials. The purpose is to discuss possibility of building a county park at Waco. We hope...