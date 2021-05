As we return to "normal" we have to ask, if it too soon?. As of 12:00 am, Friday, May 28th, Virginia is one step closer to returning to pre-COVID normalcy, with the governor lifting most COVID-19 restrictions. This means that social distancing and capacity restrictions are lifted in most situations. Governor Northam made the announcement about two weeks ago after the CDC made changes to masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people.