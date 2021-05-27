Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vic Fangio Says PGA Champ Phil Mickelson Offers Blueprint for Von Miller's Comeback

By Keith Cummings
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 8 days ago

Two-time PGA champion Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner of a golf major all-time on Sunday night. His victory illustrates how elite athletes are now pushing their careers more successfully into their twilight years.

More than ever before, age is less of a barrier to star athletes as they keeping to the top of professional sports performing well into their 30s, 40s, and now 50s.

‘Lefty’s achievement appealed to Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio, who happens to be an avid golf fan. Fangio views Mickelson’s success as a benchmark for what Von Miller can achieve entering his age-32 season coming off a 2020 campaign lost entirely to an ankle injury.

As we saw yesterday in golf, Mickelson proved you can play great, but the one thing he did mention was he’s had to work harder and be more committed to his game to achieve that," Fangio said on Monday. "I think that applies to football players, too—even somebody as talented as Von. You need to do more to maintain that level of play once you start getting into your 30s like he is and playing the position he is. There’s no doubt in mind that he can do it. He’s just got to do it himself.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Prior to sustaining that serious ankle injury on the doorstep of the 2020 season-opener, Miller had gotten into the best physical shape of his entire career. New GM George Paton obviously has faith that Miller can return to full strength as the Broncos exercised his contract option amid rampant speculation that the team might part with the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Fangio sounds confident that Miller can fully tune up his body in time for the season-opener on September 12.

“I think he can, but it’s May 24," Fangio said. "He’s got two months to get in the great condition that he got in last year. I don’t think he’s in that type of condition at this moment, but he definitely can get back there. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Miller appeared to be singing off the same hymn sheet as his head coach, insisting that he's back with the same mindset he cultivated last offseason. The former Super Bowl 50 MVP's boisterous confidence has returned to full power also and that bodes well for the Broncos 2021.

“I think the mindset that I created last year; I don’t think it was a one-year thing for me. I think it was a new version of myself," Miller said on Monday. "The same intensity and the same work ethic that I had last year, I just refocused and reloaded to do it again this year. Same stuff, different year.”

For now, Miller pays no mind to his ever-advancing age. So long as he continues to posterize his younger teammates, he's not worried about the vagaries of Father Time.

“Just refocus with that same fire and intensity and just grind it out,” Miller said. “I’m still running around here beating everybody’s [butt], so I feel like, 30-what? Until I see otherwise, I’m going to keep doing it and I’m going to keep going.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
134
Followers
303
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#American Football#Golf#Team Sports#Pro Sports#Pga#Fangio Views Mickelson#Gm#Super Bowl#Twitter#Football Players#Star Athletes#Elite Athletes#Follow Keith#Professional Sports#Success#Breaking Broncos News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMile High Report

How tough is the Broncos’ 2021 schedule?

Long before the official schedule release, we knew who the Broncos would play in 2021. On top of their annual home/road split with the rest of the AFC West, the Broncos will play against the AFC North and NFC East this coming season. Thanks to last year’s fourth place finish and the addition of a 17th game, Denver will also host the Jets and Lions while playing an away game against the Jaguars.
GolfBleacher Report

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' NT Mike Purcell Says You 'Want a Dude With Swag' Like Drew Lock

When Denver Broncos' starting defensive lineman Shelby Harris unveiled his new podcast Shel-Shocked this past week, fans hoped to get some honest insight and wide-ranging debate. Harris had fellow defensive trenchman, Mike Purcell, on as his inaugural guest, and the Broncos' duo launched into some hot topics including the high-profile comeback of Tim Tebow as a tight end in Jacksonville.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Tyrann Mathieu is doubting Chiefs contract extension

In a since-deleted tweet responding to a question about a potential contract extension for Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, Mathieu tweeted that he’s “probably not” going to get a new deal in Kansas City, noting that he’s been in similar situations before. The Chiefs came out at No. 15...
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' Legend Jake Plummer Urges 'True Fans' to 'Buy Into' QB Drew Lock

Many, many Denver Broncos fans turned off their TVs when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell read off the name of Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth pick in the 2021 draft. That demographic of fans were dejected, and in some cases, engraged, that first-year GM George Paton passed on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to take Surtain.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos Hosting Former Patriots' RT Cameron Fleming

The Denver Broncos are in a tight spot. However, adversity can often provide a blessing in disguise when least expected. Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles last week and is done for the year. That's the adversity. A potential silver-lining development that could come out of it is the Broncos finding another veteran right tackle who can be more reliable and even better than James (who only played 63 snaps in Denver).
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos 'Legitimate Landing Spot' for Aaron Rodgers

While cautioning a would-be deal is likely weeks away — if it ever materializes — NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday the Denver Broncos are a "legitimate landing spot" for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers and have begun piecing together trade packages to acquire the reigning NFL MVP.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears 2021 Best Case Scenario

This may be the most excited I have ever been for a Chicago Bears season. The hype of maybe finally having a franchise Quarterback is a feeling I never thought I would have. But here we are. And when you add the ever evolving story of Aaron Rodgers refusing to play for the Green Bay Packers, this is looking like a very fun 2021 season for the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' 2021 Regular-Season Schedule Announced by NFL

The Denver Broncos are hoping to climb out of the AFC doldrums in 2021 after a disappointing 5-11 finish. With a new general manager leading the charge, the Broncos have made some momentous moves to upgrade the roster at several key positions. From the secondary to the defensive line, linebackers,...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Release Ja'Wuan James, Intend to Void His 2021 Salary

Several weeks ago, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from Broncos training facilities. He was placed on the non-football injury list and speculation arose as to what the Broncos would do next. On Friday, the Broncos made their decision: They released James...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Projecting Broncos' Starting Defense Post-Draft

The Denver Broncos' draft was heavily weighted towards reinforcing the defense. Seven of GM George Paton's picks were defensive in contrast to the three offensive selections. It seems like defense-oriented head coach Vic Fangio had his thumb on the scale in the decision to prioritize adding defensive talent to the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos sign two players following tryouts

May 14, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Case Cookus (15) practices during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos held tryouts for a number of players recently, and two of those players have been signed to the roster. Quarterback...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Two Areas Broncos Have Improved Independent of QB Position in 2021

The Denver Broncos' draft-day maneuvers were hijacked by the news of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay. Ever since the Broncos have been tied to multiple rumors. Trading for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is a no-brainer, but until it actually happens (which is probably a long shot as of today), the Broncos will be taking the field with either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater at the most important position in sports.