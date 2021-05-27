Police investigating after woman's body found in Bon Air apartment Monday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside an apartment inside Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood Monday evening. According to a statement Thursday afternoon from Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were sent to an apartment on Terrier Court, near the intersection of Heather Lane and Bardstown Road, just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of someone at that location.www.wdrb.com