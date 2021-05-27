newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Police investigating after woman's body found in Bon Air apartment Monday evening

wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside an apartment inside Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood Monday evening. According to a statement Thursday afternoon from Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were sent to an apartment on Terrier Court, near the intersection of Heather Lane and Bardstown Road, just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of someone at that location.

www.wdrb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Ky#Wdrb#Terrier Court#The Lmpd Homicide Unit#Bon Air#Bardstown Road#Ky#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Man killed in shooting outside McDonald's on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a McDonald's on Bardstown Road. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at McDonald's in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road near the Bashford Manor neighborhood. While few details were released, a spokesperson for the Louisville...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Police: Man dies in fatal shooting in Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in the Limerick neighborhood near Spalding University's Athletic Complex Sunday night. According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at 8th Street and...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Officials identify Metro Corrections inmate who died days after booking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate within Metro Corrections who died over the weekend has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. David Dahms, 37, from Louisville died at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the deputy coroner. Officials said the cause and manner of death are still pending and will be updated at a later time.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

FOP: Metro Corrections officers falling behind on mandatory training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections officers are falling behind on mandatory and potentially life-saving training, according to union leaders calling on the department to resume training programs. FOP Lodge 77 spokesperson Tracy Dotson said the training programs were put on hold in response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. But...
Louisville, KYUS News and World Report

Officials: Inmate Found Unresponsive, Dies at Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An inmate at a Kentucky jail who was found unresponsive in a housing unit died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was found Sunday morning by an officer with Louisville Metro Corrections, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency. The officer called emergency crews and began “lifesaving efforts” on the inmate, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in the statement. The man was later pronounced dead at University Hospital, Durham said.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Limerick neighborhood homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man found shot to death Sunday night in Louisville’s Limerick neighborhood has been released. Antonio Henry, 43, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office. Henry was found inside a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. at 8th...
Louisville, KYwvih.com

Inmate Dies At Hospital

A Louisville Metro Corrections inmate died after being sent to the hospital Sunday. According to a news release, an officer found the 37-year-old man unresponsive in their housing unit around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said the officer called for medical assistance and began “lifesaving...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...