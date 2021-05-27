Disney Night, Game On! and 10+ other fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place May 27-30. 1. Disney Night at River’s Edge Park. Come to Tom Hanafan’s River’s Edge Park Saturday for Disney Night starting at 7 p.m. The event, hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, will include a meet-and-greet with Cruella de Vil, free Dalmatian face painting and food and drink for purchase from Taste of Heaven Mobile Restaurant and Cool Penguin Shaved Ice. The 1961 Disney movie “101 Dalmations” will begin at 9 p.m. All activities will take place on the east side of River’s Edge Park near the amphitheater steps. Parking is available in the parking garage located on River’s Edge Parkway. More.