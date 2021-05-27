newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

What’s New at Stage Restaurant and Amuse Wine Bar

By Marisa Heung
honolulumagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSister businesses Stage Restaurant and Amuse Wine Bar have a lot going for them: a prime location in town, a contemporary ambience that’s all about the casual-cool vibes and plenty of great dishes and drinks—especially those off the vine—to dig into. For the past year or so, Stage and Amuse...

Oakland, CAliquor.com

What It's Like to Open a New Bar During the Pandemic

“I didn’t get to open the doors, so I’m going to have to file for bankruptcy tomorrow,” thought Blake Cole, the owner and operator of Friends and Family in Oakland, California, when Alameda County announced its first shelter-in-place order on March 16, 2020. After more than three years of pitching her bar to investors, finding and building out the space, hiring staff and waiting for six months for a water meter to arrive, her team only got to work a soft opening a week before the city and its surrounding area went into lockdown.
Columbia County, NYhvmag.com

This Hudson Wine Bar Pours Vino and Candles Upstate

Poured Candle Bar in Hudson | Photos by Ryan Tiscareno. Custom candle-making, local wine tasting, and delicious snacks form a one-of-a-kind experience at Poured Candle Bar in Columbia County. Who doesn’t love a delicious wine tasting in the Hudson Valley? Paired with a bit of shopping and a craft workshop,...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Grilled Cheese Gallery, 305 Wines, and Sequoia Baking Co.

Whether it's an after-work break at 305 Wines for a bottle of bubbly, or a morning stop at Miami's newest cinnamon bun bakery, there's plenty to sample this week. Head to the newly opened Sequoia Baking Co. and snag one of Alison Elizabeth's fresh-baked honey buns, indulge your inner child with an adult grilled cheese from the Grilled Cheese Gallery, or try Coyo Taco chef Scott Linquist's marisquería-inspired menu at Como Como.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Post up at This Heights Wine Bar and Steakhouse

Say hello to The Post Beer & Wine Garden, a new concept announcing itself with a unique wine list and big-ticket, beefy entrées in the former Oriente Bar at 6417 N. Main St. in The Heights. The Post comes from Tashi Garcia—who ran Chapman House Smoked Means, did pop-ups throughout...
Drinksflicksandfood.com

Copa Wine Bar is Hosting a Killer Summer Wine Tasting

Cope Wine Bar, a Stone Oak Wine Bar is Hosting an Italian Summer Wine Tasting May 19th. Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room located at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 704, San Antonio, Texas 78258, invites guests to experience wines from across Italy with their Italian Summer Wine Tasting on Wednesday, May 19th from 5pm-9pm.
Avella, PAheraldstandard.com

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS The Bull Pen is offering positions in all aspects of the bar/restaurant business. We offer a supplemental health insurance plan including eye and dental, prescription assistance, death benefits and many more health benefits. Fully employer funded. No cost to the employee well employed. The Bull Pen also prides itself as being one of the highest paying in the try state area. * Dish Washer / Food Runner - starting base $8.25 per hour. * Line Prep Cook - starting base $10.25 per hour. * Bartenders - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. * Servers - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. All positions have room for wage advancements based on skills and qualifications determined by management. We are located at 301 County Park Road in Avella off Route 50 at the entrance of Cross Creek Lake/County Park. We have indoor/outdoor areas, provide weekly entertainment and are proud to say we get large crowds eating/drinking and enjoying the comfortable open-air atmosphere on our decks, picnic tables and grass areas. We service these areas with both inside and outside bars and wait service. If its HOT, patrons move to the air conditioned inside area. During the winter months our crowds move inside to enjoy great comfort foods, entertainment and good local friends. Hours of operation: Thursday: 4 pm-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Friday: 11 am-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Sat-Sun open 7 am for breakfast - open all day to close. Saturday kitchens closes at 10 pm. Sunday we try closing the kitchen at 9 pm. Email resume to: tparis@alexparis.com.
Restaurantsdowntownny.com

Frankly Wines Wants Your Help To Open A New Wine Bar In The Neighborhood

Frankly Wines (66 West Broadway) wants to bring a new wine bar to Lower Manhattan this summer, and it’s asking for your help. The compact but well-stocked wine shop is raising money on Kickstarter to open a new wine bar on the corner of Warren Street and West Broadway — in the former Vin Sur Vingt space — according to the Tribeca Citizen. The Kickstarter has raised more than $28,000 already and is hoping to raise $40,000, with just four days to go. The idea to open the bar came from the shop’s customers.
RestaurantsEater

NDG’s Latest Addition is a Chic New Café and Someday Wine Bar

NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRÂCE — Sherbrooke Street West is home to a stylish new spot: Café Entre-Deux, which opened earlier this month. Tastet reports that designer Guillaume Lavallée is the mind behind the café’s sleek, but cozy interior, an amalgam of chevron wood flooring, dark green marble counters and tabletops, and 1970s-style rattan seating. Food-wise, the offering is sandwich-centric with a nordic option, featuring shrimps and marinated celery; a grilled halloumi one dressed with an onion purée and tahini vinaigrette; and one called “Cold-Cut” with a stacking of Polish ham, salami, Swiss cheese and other sandwich standbys. Helmed by Marc Flynn, Félix Poirier, and Alex Quintin, the new NDG café plans to double as an evening wine bar once it secures its alcohol license and coronavirus restrictions ease.
DrinksTimes Union

What's the difference between red and white wine glasses?

This year, I hit the big three-zero – 30. And after having to chill my sparkling wine in a measuring jug with a packet of frozen peas (true story) instead of the champagne bucket that a self-respecting older millennial would own, it hit me that I was also probably meant to stop drinking my wine from cheap mismatched glasses. So I did what any adult would do in my situation, and went online to research the differences between red and white wine glasses.
Restaurantsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sip Restaurant Jazz and Wine Bar holds legacy of Leesburg businessman

Located on Main Street in historic downtown Leesburg, Sip Restaurant Jazz and Wine Bar is a local hotspot for live entertainment. Since 2015, Sip has hosted many local artists and added spice to Leesburg’s nightlife. Anita Valdez and Ben Moseley became business partners in 2014 before opening The Shoppes on...
Restaurantstriad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The new restaurant

I went because they invited me, and because their new restaurant is only about a mile from my front door, in a derelict strip mall that rarely, if ever, gets new tenants. It’s one of the more neglected Kotis properties — no bright murals and hipster businesses, but there’s a discount grocery, a taqueria, a furniture-rental place, flickering sodium lamps and enough craters and asphalt chunks in the parking lot to make it resemble, on some nights, the surface of the moon.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

Watermelon Spirits Are Trending: Here Are 6 New Releases For Summer Sipping

Last summer, the industry witnessed an ongoing rise in popularity for watermelon-flavored offerings. Among RTDs alone, White Claw and Truly added the summertime-favorite fruit to their variety packs. This summer, the trend propels further as watermelon continues to grow 40 percent year over year among mainstream audiences, according to Nielsen data. However, this summer it’s not just RTDs, spirits brands from rum to vodka are capitalizing on the trend with new releases and the return of seasonal flavors.
Houston, TXhoustonfoodfinder.com

Heights Wine Bar Serves Up Wine Country Experience

All Houston restaurants faced challenges last year due to the pandemic, but perhaps none more so than places that opened just as the Texas government ordered state-wide dining room shutdowns. Mutiny Wine Room, a combination tasting room, restaurant and retail outlet at 1124 Usener, fell into that dire category. In January 2020, about two months before the shutdowns, Emily Trout and Mark Ellenberger opened Mutiny.
Skin Careryerecord.com

The Beauty Bar: What’s My Undertone?

If you’ve ever been that person who nods knowingly in conversation with the salesperson at the beauty counter but is completely lost, this is for you. When it comes to skin undertones, particularly your own, most of us have no idea, and often — in my experience, at least — neither do the salespeople.
Houston, TXhoustonfoodfinder.com

New Houston Restaurant & Bar Serves Clubby Tropical Vibes

Night Moves Hospitality, the recently formed hospitality group from Greg Perez (formerly of Monkey’s Tail) and culinary director Lyle Bento, has launched the first of its planned concepts. Space Cowboy, which is attached to the newly renovated Heights House Hotel located at 100 W Cavalcade, is a blend of specialty cocktail bar, Asian- and Hawaiian-influenced restaurant and poolside lounge. Houston Food Finder was recently invited to a media preview and had the opportunity to try many of Space Cowboy’s offerings.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Rhodora Wine Bar

Rhodora in Fort Greene focuses on wine made using small-scale, natural processes - as part of the wine bar’s larger sustainable mission to produce zero waste. If you want to try natural wine from places like Germany, Austria, or a cave in Southeastern France, Rhodora has one of the best lists in Brooklyn. As for the food, the menu has a bunch of conservas, snacking vegetables, and cheese. We particularly like sitting on their sidewalk, but there’s plenty of room inside too.