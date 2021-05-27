What’s New at Stage Restaurant and Amuse Wine Bar

NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRÂCE — Sherbrooke Street West is home to a stylish new spot: Café Entre-Deux, which opened earlier this month. Tastet reports that designer Guillaume Lavallée is the mind behind the café’s sleek, but cozy interior, an amalgam of chevron wood flooring, dark green marble counters and tabletops, and 1970s-style rattan seating. Food-wise, the offering is sandwich-centric with a nordic option, featuring shrimps and marinated celery; a grilled halloumi one dressed with an onion purée and tahini vinaigrette; and one called “Cold-Cut” with a stacking of Polish ham, salami, Swiss cheese and other sandwich standbys. Helmed by Marc Flynn, Félix Poirier, and Alex Quintin, the new NDG café plans to double as an evening wine bar once it secures its alcohol license and coronavirus restrictions ease.