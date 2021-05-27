newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bank on environmental mission names two new senior executives

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG — Just days before opening of its first branch, a local bank on an environmental mission has added two senior executives. Chris Van Buskirk and Marcio deOliveira have gone to work at Climate First Bank ahead of its June 1 opening in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a statement. Van Buskirk will be the bank’s senior vice president and senior corporate adviser. deOliveira will be its chief technology officer and chief digital banking officer.

www.businessobserverfl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Vehicles#Community Bank#Leed#Senior Executives#Chief Executives#Business Executives#Corporate Banking#Environmental Services#Climate First Bank#Climate First#Laroe#Senior Corporate Adviser#Bank Officials#Senior Vice President#Ceo#Chief Technology Officer#Banks#Extractive Industries#Veterans#Traditional Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Florida Statemultihousingnews.com

LifeStar Living to Bring Condo-Style Senior Housing to Florida

LifeStar Living is bringing a new condo-style senior community to St. Petersburg, Fla. The developer has paid $9 million for a 5.3-acre site within the city’s Skyway Marina District, where it will develop The Manhattan, according to St. Pete Rising. Located at 4595 34th St. S near Boga Ciega Bay,...
Saint Petersburg, FLThe Weekly Challenger

Midtown Development pledges an additional $5 million towards program benefiting local communities

Proposed Art St. Pete activation to foster St. Petersburg’s creative community – artists, arts, and cultural organizations. Midtown Development, the only developer making a financial commitment to the City of St. Petersburg as part of the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field Site, announces a $5 million plan benefiting minorities and small business owners.
Saint Petersburg, FLThe Weekly Challenger

The Deuces Live seeks community input for 22nd Street renaissance project

ST. PETERSBURG – The historic 22nd Street South corridor — affectionately known as The Deuces — was once the jewel in the crown of St. Pete’s Black community. The nonprofit organization The Deuces Live was recently awarded the prestigious Our Town grant from the National Endowment of Arts and is seeking to partner with the community to restore the area to its former glory.
Saint Petersburg, FLcrowsneststpete.com

College of Marine Science to become hub for flood research

Pictured Above: House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, outlined the Legislature’s plans to address rising sea levels at a news conference at USF St. Petersburg in February. Sophie Ojdanic | The Crow’s Nest. By Crow’s Nest Staff. Legislation that will put the USF College of Marine Science at the forefront...