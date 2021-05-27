Bank on environmental mission names two new senior executives

ST. PETERSBURG — Just days before opening of its first branch, a local bank on an environmental mission has added two senior executives. Chris Van Buskirk and Marcio deOliveira have gone to work at Climate First Bank ahead of its June 1 opening in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a statement. Van Buskirk will be the bank’s senior vice president and senior corporate adviser. deOliveira will be its chief technology officer and chief digital banking officer.