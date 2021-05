Want to set a time limit for how long a particular website can be used on an iPhone or iPad? If your child has an iOS or iPadOS device, you may find time limiting particular websites to be a very useful feature. Or perhaps you don’t have the best self control, and you want to limit your own usage of a website, like some sort of social media time sink. Whatever the reason, thanks to Screen Time, setting time limits on website usage is particularly easy on iPhone and iPad.