Scanline's VFX Supervisor Talks Epic Godzilla vs. Kong Effects

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver sit around as a kid with friends and argue about who would win a fight between Batman and Superman? Well, I’m pretty sure the creators of Godzilla vs. Kong did. This Adam Wingard-directed action film is the fourth movie in the franchise’s MonsterVerse, which includes Godzilla: King of Monsters and Kong: Skull Island.

VFX Artists React To and Discuss GODZILLA VS. KONG, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More

Corridor Crew is back with a new VFX Artists React video and in this episode Niko, Wren, and Sam are joined by Godzilla vs. Kong visual effects supervisor Bryan Hirota. They not only discuss Godzilla Vs. Kong but they also talk about the effects in Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 movie Death Becomes Her, as well as a specific detail involving a puddle and a stick from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
PUBG Mobile's Titans: Last Stand Event Features Epic Godzilla vs Kong Battle

Godzilla and King Kong with PUBG Mobile yet, as PUBG developer Krafton Inc has teased a Titans: Last Stand event coming May 25. The 20-second teaser trailer shows Godzilla and Kong facing off, with Mechagodzilla appearing to fight them both. The event will "introduce players to a never before seen chapter of the Godzilla vs. Kong story that can only be experienced in-game as part of the Version 1.4 update" according to the official press release, and it will run until the end of the PUBG Mobile/Godzilla vs Kong crossover event on June 8.
Godzilla vs Kong Inches Even Closer to Box Office Goal

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the year's biggest films so far, and the MonsterVerse flick hopes to break a big record soon. The movie has become a beacon of hope to moviegoers in light of the pandemic's impact on the film industry. As vaccination efforts roll out, Godzilla vs Kong is set to become the first movie domestically to gross $100 million USD, and it is so freaking close to h hitting that goal.
Godzilla vs. Kong review: Monster smash now available to rent or buy

Keen to see legendary monsters Godzilla and King Kong fight it out until at least one major city lies in ruins? You’re in luck. Godzilla vs. Kong delivers exactly that. Dazzling action, colorful Tron-like neon lights, a pulsating electronic score and at least one standout performance from a human character set this surprise hit sequel above earlier films in the monster-mashing series.
GODZILLA VS. KONG Director Adam Wingard To Helm HARDCORE Adaptation For Universal

It looks like Adam Wingard is going to be kept very busy over the next couple of years!. We recently learned that the Godzilla Vs. Kong director was working on an animated ThunderCats movie for Warner Bros. as well as a sequel to The Guest, a Face-Off reboot/sequel and Son of Kong(?), and THR is now reporting that the filmmaker has also signed on to helm an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's (The Walking Dead) Image Comics sci-fi series, Hardcore, for Universal Pictures.
Bandai’s Godzilla vs. Kong S.H. MonsterArts Mechagodzilla figure unveiled

Sideshow and Bandai have revealed the S.H. MonsterArts Mechagodzilla collectible figure from the MonsterVerse blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, which is available to pre-order now, priced at $150; take a look here…. SUPPORT FLICKERING MYTH: Order via Sideshow. Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a...
Godzilla vs. Kong Releases Its First Ten Minutes Online

Godzilla vs. Kong was released in theaters and on HBO Max earlier this year, and with the Legendary Pictures' crossover finally hitting digital release, Warner Bros has decided to give fans a big preview by releasing the first ten minutes of the film online. With the movie proving to be the MonsterVerse's biggest film to date, shattering records at the box office, and giving fans the long-awaited battle for kaiju supremacy, rumors have begun swirling regarding the future of Godzilla, Kong, and the other giant monsters that make up the popular movie universe.
Fast & Furious 9 Demolishes Godzilla vs Kong Post-Pandemic Box Office Record

The Titans have found an even bigger threat than Mechagodzilla. The highly anticipated Fast & Furious sequel F9 has just defeated Godzilla vs Kong on its record-breaking international opening weekend earnings at the box office. F9 was released internationally on May 19 in eight countries including China, South Korea, Saudi...
Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard Has Scored Yet Another Movie Following ThunderCats And Face/Off 2

2021’s been an eventful year for Blair Witch and Death Note director Adam Wingard. After being delayed for over a year, his biggest movie yet, Godzilla vs. Kong, finally premiered in theaters and on HBO Max at the end of March, but his time delivering blockbuster content isn’t ending there. Wingard has signed on to make Face/Off 2 and the ThunderCats reboot, and now he’s added yet another movie to his workload: a comic book adaptation.
Godzilla vs. Kong's Director Adds Another Geek Project to His To-Do List

Coming off the hit film Godzilla vs. Kong, director Adam Wingard is not letting his moment pass. First, he signed up to make a sequel to John Woo’s sci-fi action hit Face/Off. Then he revealed he was going to try and make the classic 1980s cartoon Thundercats into a live-action film. Oh, and possibly another King Kong movie too. Now, he’s teaming up with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman for yet another geeky project.
Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Will Make Walking Dead Creator's Hardcore Comic Into A Film

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard has signed a deal with Universal to make a new movie called Hardcore that's based on a comic from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. This is just the latest big project for Windgard, as he's also attached to direct a new Thundercats movie, another MonsterVerse film from the Godzilla vs. Kong universe, and the Face/Off sequel.
Demon Slayer Film Earns US$43.96 Million in U.S., Godzilla vs. Kong Film Earns US$96.91 Million

Godzilla vs. Kong ranks at #5, Demon Slayer ranks at #6 in U.S. Funimation reported that, as of Saturday, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office. Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film in theaters in North America on April 23.
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah: The Legacy of Godzilla’s Demise

On July 15, 1995, Toho producer Shogo Tomiyama made an announcement to the Reuters news service that went around the world: the second run of Japanese Godzilla movies—which had started in 1984 and encompassed six entries—was going to end later that year. The studio line-up for the franchise included one more picture, slated for release that December, to climax with a scene described by the filmmakers as “unforgettable.” As CNN correspondent May Lee reported to American audiences who wouldn’t see the picture for several years: “Godzilla will die.” Despite not achieving international distribution, the finished movie, Takao Okawara’s Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995), drew in a domestic attendance of about four million and to this day remains one of the better known and more widely discussed entries in the series.
Cruella Director Craig Gillespie Talks Post and Visual Effects

Aussie director Craig Gillespie is well-known for his sharp and offbeat comedy sensibility, on display in such films as Lars and the Real Girl and I, Tonya. Those gifts are now showcased in Disney’s Cruella, the live-action film starring Emma Stone as the legendary cartoon villainess Cruella de Vil. Inspired by Disney’s 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians and now set in the punk era of ’70s London, Cruella is an origin story and the tale of how a gifted young girl evolved into the stylishly vengeful Cruella de Vil.
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Weta Digital Visual Effects Supervisor on Bringing Superhero Action to Life on the Small Screen [Interview]

Charles Tait joined Weta Digital in 2000 as a Senior Compositor on The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. In 2004, he was promoted to Compositing Supervisor and spent a year designing the look of King Kong’s rampage through New York in King Kong. Now, he has over 50 credits to his name, including Avatar, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Adventures of Tintin (during which he became Head of Compositing), and Prometheus. Charles transitioned into a Visual Effects Supervisor role on The Hobbit trilogy and worked on Deadpool, Avengers: Infinity War, Alita: Battle Angel, Game of Thrones, and, most recently, Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.