In 2021, the CFO role is more important than ever. In the early months of the global health crisis, many companies leaned on their finance heads to make tough and sometimes painful decisions to protect their businesses. Some took steps to safeguard liquidity, tap lines of credit and look at opportunities to raise capital. In other cases, they were forced to seek relief on debt covenants, slash executive pay and implement layoffs, as well as freeze spending in certain departments as part of cost-containment strategies to ensure survival.