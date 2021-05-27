Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Trucks Are Apparently Killing Players in Warzone Now

By Jack O'Dwyer
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonestly? This glitch is my favorite—just on principle. The infinite "fall to your death through the roof" one was good, sure. But this? Iconic. Vehicles have come to life in the ultimate Terminator/Transformers/Call of Duty crossover that nobody asked for. It appears that trucks are randomly killing players without even having to dirty a tire. All it takes is lingering two seconds too long to lure out the transport's true nature as a bloodthirsty killing machine. The worst part? The game doesn't seem to care.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision#Light Trucks#The New Attack#Night Duty#Ui#Illram#Raven Software#Warzone Fans#Trucks Attack#Vehicles#Duty Crossover#User Deyrajib#Iconic#Mind#Jokes#Sarcastic Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
Cars
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone devs investigate bug allowing friendly vehicles to kill teammates

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update brought along some ‘80s fun, but also a glitch that may have ruined friendships. Fortunately, Raven Software are investigating the bug that allows players to kill teammates by running over them with vehicles. John Rambo and John McClane joined the Verdansk fray...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Warzone nerfs the cargo truck meta

The latest patch for Call of Duty: Warzone takes aim at the cargo trucks meta that has dominated its solo mode for months. Essentially cargo trucks are... well, they're trucks. They can absorb tonnes of fire, there are loads of them about, and so players have unsurprisingly opted to try and run over their opponents rather than fighting them: resulting in the end of matches turning into some sort of destruction derby between multiple trucks rather than a shootout.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Wipes Player Settings

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update arrived this week, and some players are upset because the update appears to have erased their customized settings. Warzone players are reporting their settings being wiped in droves, forcing them to customize all their settings again. Affected settings reportedly include everything from look sensitivity to visuals and field of view settings, all reset to their default options.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Where to find trucks in Warzone solos

If you want to know where to find a Warzone cargo trucks in solos we can help. The Warzone truck spawns have been nerfed in solos after dominating the end game and finding one is now a lot harder. These vehicles in Call of Duty Warzone are somewhat infamous, as solo players have used them to outlast the competition since they’re difficult to take down. While playing in team-based modes, the trucks are less viable because it doesn’t take much time to destroy one if a full squad works together. But in solos, the cargo trucks were so overpowered that the latest Warzone patch has nerfed their spawn rate from around 20 to only five per match.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone May 27 update: AMAX & FARA nerf, Cargo truck changes, more

A Warzone update has arrived on May 27 making a number of significant changes to the title including decreased Cargo Truck spawns and various weapon changes. Raven Software announced the introduction of a brand new patch on May 27 and it’s certainly going to shake up the game’s meta, let’s check out exactly what’s been changed.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Warzone Glitch Lets Players Unlock AMP63 Pistol Early

A bug in Warzone Season 3 is allowing players to unlock the new AMP63 pistol even though the pistol has yet to be officially released. Activision teased the AMP63 for a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 release ahead of the season's start, but ultimately held the gun back to release later in the season rather than on launch day. Although the mid-season update is still more than a week away, players have found they can unlock and use the AMP63 in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone players call for devs to nerf the sun on Verdansk ’84

Call of Duty Warzone players are now calling for the developers to “nerf the sun” after users experience strong glare that can be quite distracting. Since the release of Verdansk ’84 in Warzone Season 3, the lighting drastically changed on the map to help improve complaints about it being too dark in places.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Dr Disrespect roasts Warzone devs over “unbelievable” truck meta

After suffering at the hands of enemies roaming around the final circles of Warzone in them, Dr Disrespect has hit out at developers Raven Software over the “unbelievable” use of trucks in the game. Anyone who’s played Warzone at all will know how frustrating trucks (or ‘Berthas’) are in the...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Call Of Duty: Warzone's trucks are probably being nerfed

Turns out that it's not humans with guns who pose the biggest threat in Call Of Duty: Warzone, it's actually the trucks. These six-wheeled behemoths have proven themselves to be a dominant force in Verdansk, so much so that machine often wins over man. But it looks like Raven Software might be hitting them with a nerf soon.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone devs confirm fix for Nvidia DLSS breaking players aim

Call of Duty: Warzone developers Raven Software have confirmed they are working on a fix for an issue with Nvidia’s DLSS settings that is making players’ aim inaccurate. Warzone on PC is a dream for those who want complete control over how their game looks. While consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X look beautiful, playing on PC gives you the chance to fine tune the game so you can get the most out of your hardware.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone players call for major Perk rework

Fans of Activision’s successful Call of Duty battle royale game believe that the game is in need of change when it comes to its Perks as they have become too meta. There has been so much focus and scrutiny over certain aspects of Warzone’s meta in the last year that other factors have gotten lost in the shuffle. From overpowered AUGs and M16s to an overabundance of cargo trucks, there’s always something that needs fixing.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone hackers are now making their own Operator skins

Members of the Call of Duty: Warzone community have been spotting extremely blatant hackers recently, as players are using unusual Operator skins when playing that point towards hackers creating their own custom skins. The battle royale game of Warzone has had a great deal of success following its release in...