newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Oklahoma Legislature wraps up 2021 regular session

By Ed Stannard
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the 2021 regular legislative session on Thursday, one day before a constitutionally mandated deadline. The House and Senate both adjourned before noon after each chamber passed a bill making some minor modifications to the state’s medical marijuana laws. The House on Thursday also gave final approval to a measure that allows the governor to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy should one occur. Both of those bills now head to the governor’s desk.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Oklahoma City#U S Senate#State Laws#Medical Bills#Marijuana Laws#Ap#The Oklahoma Legislature#House#Oklahoma City#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Salt Lake City, UTKSLTV

Special Session Of Utah Legislature Set For Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Gov. Spencer Cox has called for state legislators to meet in a special session Wednesday to discuss 22 issues, including accepting and appropriating funds from the American Rescue Plan. The Legislature will also discuss prohibiting face mask requirements in K-12 schools, amending provisions related to...
Iowa Statevoiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa lawmakers could wrap up session this week

May 18, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Iowa, News. Iowa lawmakers could wrap up the 2021 Legislative Session this week. House Ag Committee chair Ross Paustian, a Republican from Scott County, tells Brownfield legislators have met several times since the scheduled completion date of April 30th and will try to finish their work by Wednesday.
PoliticsNew Haven Register

Vermont Legislature hopes to finish session before weekend

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is hoping to wrap up the session before the weekend. A conference committee reached an agreement on a $7.3 million budget on Thursday, the Bennington Banner reported. Gov. Phil Scott, who said his team has been working with lawmakers on the spending plan...
Politicsktoe.com

Analyst: divided legislature equals special sessions

State lawmakers just wrapped up another legislative session without finalizing a budget agreement by the deadline–resulting in yet another special session. Lately, it’s been more of the norm than the exception, and Carleton College political science professor Steven Schier says…. “I think you’re going to miss deadlines when you have...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

As Iowa's legislative session wraps up, here's where key bills stand

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers at the Statehouse may be hours away from wrapping up the session, but a number of bills passed this week. A last-minute surprise to Democrats, the Life Amendment sailed through both chambers. The resolution would amend Iowa's Constitution declaring it does not recognize or secure a right to abortion.
Politicsnorthwestmoinfo.com

THE EGGLESTON REPORT – 2021 SESSION WRAP-UP

The regular session of the 2021 Missouri legislature has now concluded and is in the books. Last week, I highlighted a few of the high profile bills. Here’s how they turned out. The gas tax increase passed in SB 262. Gas will go up 2½ cents per year for the...
Politicsmaryvilleforum.com

Capitol Report: State lawmakers wrap up successful legislative session

The 2021 Legislative Session began in January with the House Speaker calling on his colleagues to “take on even the toughest challenges” and “make the hard decisions that will improve the quality of life for Missourians of all ages.” As the legislative session came to an end, the members of the Missouri House had approved numerous bills meant to help Missourians from all walks of life in all parts of the state.
PoliticsCedar Valley Daily Times

GRASSLEY BULLETIN: Legislature adjourns for session

Last week, the Iowa Legislature concluded our work for the 2021 Legislative Session. It was a marathon week, with debate lasting into the late hours of the night each day. However, the long hours were well worth it as we were able to get many of our priorities over the finish line.
Idaho Stateidahobusinessreview.com

Breakfast Series Report: Idaho Legislature Wrap-up

It shouldn’t be surprising that after 2020, a year unlike any other, we had the 2021 Legislative session, which was also unlike any other. We didn’t expect that last year when we were planning this year’s Breakfast Series panels; in fact, we said, “Well, we could run into a problem if they run past April ...
PoliticsSidney Herald

Legislature safeguarded individual rights and freedoms this session

Montanans are fiercely independent and cherish our constitutional rights and freedoms. We are proud to report that this legislative session Republicans passed a series of bills that safeguard individual rights, and thankfully we have a Governor who has signed them into law. Early in the session, House Republicans introduced House...
Louisiana StateBaton Rouge Business Report

Legislature wraps up work early on state’s $38B budget

A $38 billion Louisiana state operating budget for next year flush with federal coronavirus aid won unanimous final passage Thursday from state lawmakers, who wrapped up their work on the spending plans two weeks before the end of the session. Quicker-than-usual passage of the budget bills could position lawmakers in...
Economytexasstandard.org

Lege Wrap-Up: A Stronger Economy Than Expected Made Way For ‘Red Meat’ Session

Monday is sine die – the final day of the regular session of Texas’ 87th Legislature. Many expected the focus of this session to rest heavily on issues that dominated 2020 like the pandemic and police reform in the wake of racial justice movements spawned by the murder of George Floyd. Texans also expected big moves to fix the electric grid after February’s devastating winter storms and power outages.
Ohio Statethecentersquare.com

Two Ohio lawmakers want state to call for convention of states

(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers plan to introduce a resolution next week calling for a convention of states to address the size of the federal government. State Reps. Riordan McClain, R-Upper Sandusky, and Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, said they plan to introduce the resolution, which would create a convention that could discuss the topics of “limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, term limits for Congress and other government officials, and fiscal restraints for the federal government.”
Congress & Courtsvtcng.com

Legislature starts to wrap up as bodies debate final bills

Committee work wrapped up last week and the legislative session will follow this week with an expected adjournment on Friday. The last week of the session is very different, with more time to meet collectively as the last of the bills move back and forth between the Senate and House.
Congress & Courtstexasscorecard.com

Legislative Session to Conclude With No Emergency Powers Reform

When the clock struck midnight on Saturday, it all but sealed the fate of the last remaining bill relating to emergency powers reform. House Bill 3—or the Texas Pandemic Response Act, as it was known when it originally left the House of Representatives—was almost completely gutted and replaced with Senate Bill 1025 when it went through the Senate State Affairs Committee. It passed the Senate on May 25; when it got back to the House, they chose to appoint a conference committee to reconcile the differences between the House and Senate versions, which were stark.
Durham, NCdconc.gov

BOCC to Hold May 24th Regular Session Virtually

Durham, N.C. – Due to the ongoing social distancing restrictions in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Durham Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will continue to hold its meetings virtually. The next Regular Session is Monday, May 24, 2021, at 7 p.m. The virtual option aligns with social distancing...