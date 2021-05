With the onset of the pandemic and a new lens on the critical importance of clinical trial data oversight, CRAB decided to expand its services for Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs or DSMBs). To ensure the success of this new line of service, CRAB worked to identify the best software solution for managing these important clinical trial oversight committees. They soon founded The Concinnity Company and its Cloud Concinnity® platform that is configured specifically to support DMCs.