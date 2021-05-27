With a return to full attendance, the Brewers schedule a 'Re-Opening Day 2021' and 'Tropical Tailgate' event

Everything has been different during the COVID-19 pandemic so why not two opening days for the Milwaukee Brewers?. The Brewers announced Thursday they have dubbed June 25th, when full capacity will be allowed again in the stands at American Family Field, as “Re-Opening Day 2021.” The game that day against Colorado has been shifted from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. to give it the feel of a season opener.