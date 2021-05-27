Man Who Threatened to Kill Pelosi Denied Bail Again Because Trump Keeps Repeating Stolen Election ‘Canard,’ Judge Rules
Bail was again denied for a QAnon adherent who allegedly threatened to kill House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). This time, a federal court reasoned, the defendant’s thoughts have become so deranged by, and are still susceptible to, presently-being-broadcast right-wing propaganda about election fraud that it is currently unsafe to release him into the broader public.www.msn.com