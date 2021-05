Margaret Mary "Peggy" (Connolly) Miller, 54, of Plainville, formerly of Bristol, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 7, 2021. She was the former wife and soul mate of Peter A. Miller, Sr. with whom she is now reunited. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Peggy's life on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave. Bristol. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to Peggy's family for their trust. For the full tribute and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.