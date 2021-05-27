newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Lake Halloween party organizers must apologize for actions

By Laura Polacheck
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHmDt_0aDaKvID00

Organizers of an illegal Halloween party held last year near Utah Lake as COVID-19 cases were climbing in the state will be forced to apologize for their actions as a part of a no contest plea deal.

Owners Erik Little and Tanner Valerio of The Tribe Utah must also keep the Utah County Justice Court apprised of their addresses, each pay a $500 fine, and not break any future laws as part of the deal.

Approximately 10,000 people attended the party held at The Knolls in Utah County in violation of public health laws meant to stem the spread of the pandemic. Outdoor informal gatherings at the time were limited to just ten people.

Further, no plan was filed with health officials about how COVID-19 safety measures would be enforced.

Videos of the party showed hundreds of people dancing in close proximity and without face masks.

Fines of $10,000 against the organizers were levied by the Utah County Health Department.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt referred to the party as a “superspreader event."

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease specialist with Intermountain Healthcare, tweeted that if the party occurred as shown on video, “this will lead to more cases in the young, they will transmit to parents and grandparents.”

“More will die from COVID-19 because of this party,” he wrote.

Cases were dismissed against several of the nine people who were originally charged in conjunction with the party, though some are still pending.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leavitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#County Officials#State Officials#Public Officials#State Department#County Court#The Tribe Utah#Intermountain Healthcare#Utah Lake Halloween#Organizers#Health Officials#Informal Gatherings#Public Health Laws#People#Face Masks#Dr Eddie Stenehjem#Plea#Covid 19 Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
North Ogden, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

More than 3,000 people in North Ogden lose power overnight

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power worked to restore power to more than 3,000 people after a vehicle drove into a power pole in North Ogden early Sunday morning. According to North Ogden Police, the 20-year-old driver fell asleep and hit the pole in the area of 800 East and 2600 North around 3 a.m. The driver showed no signs of impairment, and cooperated with authorities.