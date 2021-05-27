newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin issues order terminating public agency mask mandates

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ElBZ_0aDaKqsa00

While acting as governor in Gov. Brad Little’s absence on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order prohibiting mask mandates issued by the state or its “political subdivisions,” including public schools, counties, cities and public health districts. It also extends to state boards, commissions, departments and divisions.

The order is effective as of 11 a.m.

“It really is a response to what I’ve been hearing from people across Idaho,” McGeachin told the Idaho Capital Sun. “We’re in a different place today than we were a few months back. The vaccine is readily available to whoever wants to have it, and the protection is there.”

From her perspective, McGeachin said masking is an issue of respect and personal accountability. Part of her reason for issuing the executive order was because children in schools have been forced to wear masks.

“Last week when I was on the steps of the Capitol, I had a small child come up to me and said, ‘If you are the governor of the state, would you require me to wear a mask in school?’ and that really pulled on my heart strings,” McGeachin said.

McGeachin said she did not check with schools or give them advance notice the executive order was coming.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

Little’s press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer, told the Idaho Capital Sun via email that the governor is out of the state collaborating with other state governors, but he will be back Thursday evening.

“The lieutenant governor did not make Gov. Little aware of her executive order ahead of time,” Morrison Hyer said.

The governor’s office is reviewing the order, she said. An expanded statement from the governor’s office on the executive order will be made available after it is reviewed, according to Morrison Hyer.

“Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Little has been committed to protecting the health and safety of the people of Idaho and has emphasized the importance of Idahoans choosing to protect our neighbors and loved ones and keeping our economy and schools open,” she said. “Idahoans value local control and the local approach to addressing important issues.”

McGeachin said she has served as acting governor about five or six times in the past 2.5 years since she was elected, and this is the first executive order that she has issued.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, McGeachin told the Sun she had not heard from Little about her executive order.

“I can’t speculate what (Little) may or may not do, but my hope is that he would see the value in it and let it be,” McGeachin said.

The order states individuals cannot be mandated to use a face mask, face shield or other face covering for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of a contagious or infectious disease. It cites serious concerns raised about “both short-term and long-term negative effects caused by wearing masks,” but does not cite what those effects would be. Medical experts have debunked claims that masks are harmful to a person’s health.

What about the mask requirement for long-term care facilities?

McGeachin said she wrote the order so that it would not apply to long-term care facilities.

“This is something that seemed very straightforward,” McGeachin said. “And the way it’s written it’s specific and hospitals and long term care facilities are exempted.”

The requirement for people to wear face coverings when entering long-term care facilities is in place under Stage 4 of Little’s reopening plan .

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines recently that say people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks. However, those without the vaccine are still advised to wear face coverings to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

The CDC specifically exempts health care settings from the relaxed guidelines.

McGeachin’s order says the word “state” does not include federal buildings, hospitals or health care facilities.

The Sun asked the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare if the order would remove the mask requirement. The department directed the query to Little’s staff, who directed any questions about McGeachin’s order to McGeachin’s office.

COVID-19 has killed hundreds of Idahoans in nursing homes, residential assisted living and group homes. People in those kinds of facilities have been most vulnerable to the virus nationwide.

Nursing homes and hospitals are held to federal regulations, while residential assisted living facilities and group homes for people with disabilities are state regulated. However, even the state-regulated centers must meet certain federal standards to receive funds from Medicaid, which is how 65% to 68% of residents pay for their care.

“We would hope that the state wouldn’t put us in that position,” Idaho Health Care Association Executive Director Robert Vande Merwe told the Sun.

The residents at these facilities are among the most vulnerable, “and we don’t know which staff and which visitors haven’t been vaccinated,” he said. “We’ve been told to still be ultra-cautious.”

Is the executive order legally valid?

The Idaho Constitution and Title 67 of Idaho Code grants the acting governor the same power and duties as the governor in his absence. In 2019, as acting governor, McGeachin presided over a Real III Percent rally in Boise and administered an oath to the attendees to defend the U.S. Constitution.

Idaho code also gives local governments, school boards and public health boards their own set of powers when it comes to protecting the public.

School boards have a duty “ to protect the morals and health of the pupils. ” Public health boards have the power to “ pass all ordinances and make all regulations necessary to preserve the public health .” And cities have enforcement power when it comes to those public health regulations.

Gov. Little has not issued a statewide mask mandate throughout the pandemic, and many other public entities, such as the cities of Boise and Pocatello, have removed the requirement to wear masks in public spaces as COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend downward. West Ada and Boise school districts are two examples of public entities that still have mandates in place.

West Ada School District sent an email Thursday saying it was in communication with the governor’s office and encouraged parents to encourage students to wear a mask to class on Friday.

“The governor’s office has indicated (it) will make a decision tonight or tomorrow on any action (it) make take when it comes to the executive order,” the communication from the district said.

Three schools in the Coeur d’Alene School District earlier this month instituted temporary mask mandates due to a spike COVID-19 clusters there.

McGeachin has announced she intends to run for governor in the 2022 Republican primary. Little has not announced his intentions for the election.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct location of a rally led by McGeachin in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLU5w_0aDaKqsa00
Screenshots of the executive order issued by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who was acting as governor in the absence of Gov. Brad Little.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZwql_0aDaKqsa00
Screenshots of the executive order issued by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who was acting as governor in the absence of Gov. Brad Little.

The post Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin issues order terminating public agency mask mandates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

17
Followers
170
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Little
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health And Safety#Federal Regulations#Public Entities#Safety Regulations#State Schools#The Idaho Capital Sun#Capitol#Idahoans#Cdc#Medicaid#West Ada School District#Mask Mandates#Idaho Code#Public Agency Mask#Public Health Boards#Governor#Personal Accountability#Guidelines#Enforcement Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

McGeachin’s order was likely unconstitutional, Idaho Attorney General’s opinion says

A legal opinion from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office says Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin likely went beyond her legal authority by ordering a statewide ban on mask mandates. McGeachin’s order also likely encroached on the legislative branch’s powers, it says. In her capacity as acting governor while Idaho Gov. Brad Little was out of state […] The post McGeachin’s order was likely unconstitutional, Idaho Attorney General’s opinion says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Public HealthPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

One day after it was signed, Little repeals McGeachin’s order banning mask mandates

Saying she disrespected the rule of law and threatened the state’s ability to protect children, first responders and seniors, Gov. Brad Little repealed the executive order Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued Thursday banning mask mandates  McGeachin issued the original order Thursday while Little was out of state and McGeachin was acting governor.  “The action that […] The post One day after it was signed, Little repeals McGeachin’s order banning mask mandates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

House Speaker Bedke announces run for lieutenant governor in 2022

Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced Thursday morning he will run for lieutenant governor in 2022, shaking up an already competitive race for second-highest statewide office. Bedke, a rancher from Oakley, is the longest serving speaker in Idaho history. Members of the House of Representatives elected him speaker in December 2012, ahead of […] The post House Speaker Bedke announces run for lieutenant governor in 2022 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho doesn’t review its tax exemptions. Billions go uncollected annually, report says.

Editor’s note: This is Part I of an ongoing series examining the various aspects of Idaho’s tax exemptions and lack of a legislative review process. The oldest known tax exemption on the books in Idaho became law in 1931, during the worst years of the Great Depression. One of the newest is a first-time homebuyer […] The post Idaho doesn’t review its tax exemptions. Billions go uncollected annually, report says. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Scorched earth politics leave little room for common ground. Can these Idaho groups fight extremism?

Lifelong Republican Jennifer Ellis almost doesn’t even recognize her own political party when she looks at some of Idaho’s far-right legislators that dominated the agenda this session. “This far right faction seems to be getting more traction and getting more people elected than ever before,” Ellis, a Blackfoot rancher, said in a telephone interview.  Ellis […] The post Scorched earth politics leave little room for common ground. Can these Idaho groups fight extremism? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress warned of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis throughout the West

WASHINGTON — A drought crisis unfolding across the West will require short-term relief and massive, long-term federal funding to help states weather the effects of climate change, state water managers and lawmakers said at a U.S. House hearing on Tuesday. Nearly 90 percent of the West is now experiencing drought conditions, according to the federal […] The post Congress warned of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis throughout the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

This Memorial Day, let’s take time to ask our elders about our Idaho past

The dream came to him in 1977. But now, 44 years later almost to the day, Gary Hatch can still recall its most minor of details, down to the views of flowing hills and agriculture fields as far as the eye could see.  They came back to Chesterfield, Idaho, as old people, he and his […] The post This Memorial Day, let’s take time to ask our elders about our Idaho past appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

The pandemic brought triumphs, and obstacles, to special education in Boise schools

Hillside Junior High School teacher Jon Stevens worked in the Special Education Resource Room with students in seventh grade through ninth grade. Well, some of the students were there. Some of them were at home. Stevens and his 29 students had to balance expectations during a pandemic school year — with classrooms in the Boise […] The post The pandemic brought triumphs, and obstacles, to special education in Boise schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Who is Boise State’s mystery accuser? Boise State isn’t saying

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 25, 2021 On March 15, a community leader contacted Boise State University, claiming to have seen video evidence of a student being harassed during a diversity class. An outside investigative report released Monday exonerated Boise State — but did not identify the non-student behind the complaint. On Tuesday, the […] The post Who is Boise State’s mystery accuser? Boise State isn’t saying appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Investigators find no wrongdoing in Boise State diversity course

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 24, 2021. An independent investigation of a Boise State University diversity course found no evidence of wrongdoing. What’s more, investigators from the Boise law firm Hawley Troxell found no signs of student indoctrination — the very conduct legislators targeted with a law passed in the waning days of the 2021 session.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Who’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho? Who isn’t? Here’s the data.

Some of Idaho’s wealthiest and least vulnerable communities have reached higher levels of protection from the virus that causes COVID-19, while the more vulnerable remain at risk. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare provided COVID-19 vaccination data by ZIP code, and by week, to the Idaho Capital Sun. The data, obtained through a public […] The post Who’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho? Who isn’t? Here’s the data. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
TrafficPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Electric buses, asphalt and bridges: Politicians jostle for federal transportation cash

WASHINGTON — The nearly $1 billion that U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is seeking through Congress’ revamped earmarks process isn’t a typo. The Louisiana Republican says Baton Rouge desperately needs a new bridge to alleviate a crush of roadway congestion — at a cost of $955.2 million for several projects. That far exceeds the $20 million that […] The post Electric buses, asphalt and bridges: Politicians jostle for federal transportation cash appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.