A multi-vehicle pile-up killed one person and injured another on Highway 101 near Marsh road (Redwood City, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

A multi-vehicle pile-up killed one person and injured another on Highway 101 near Marsh road (Redwood City, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a person lost his life and another received injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Marsh Road.

As per California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel, the incident took place on Highway 101, north of Marsh Road at about 4:00 a.m. Reports showed that a first crash occurred between a 2007 Chrysler minivan and a 1989 Dodge pickup truck. The impact of the collision left the Dodge facing oncoming traffic following which a 1999 Chevrolet Astro van crashed into the Dodge pickup truck head-on.

On arrival, first responders rushed the Dodge driver to a hospital where he was later declared dead. The 50-year-old San Jose man steering the Chevrolet had a broken hand in the crash. The Chrysler driver stayed at the scene and none of its occupants sustained injuries in the incident.

Authorities shut down several northbound lanes of Highway 101 to give way to the investigation. Officials said that it is still unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

May 27, 2021

