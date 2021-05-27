The Unexpected Changes That Happen to Your Face in Your 30s, According to a Dermatologist

Earlier this month, the term “languishing” emerged to describe the meh feeling that most of us are experiencing as we approach the tail end of the pandemic. And while the phrase technically describes a mental phenomenon, I can’t help but think that it can also be applied to our skin. After a year spent indoors with masks on, our complexions may not be flourishing quite the way we want them to be. Maskne, blue light damage, and general dullness have become increasingly common, which means that the blahness so many of us are feeling is literally written all over our faces. One easy way to fix this external languishing? By adding Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer ($39) into your routine.