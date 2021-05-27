Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Regulation of AI Remains Elusive

By Sarah Underwood
acm.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past several years, a wave of national strategies on artificial intelligence (AI) has washed over the world, with many jurisdictions introducing policies for its regulation. With the exception of the European Union (EU), none have yet proposed or published specific ethical or legal frameworks for AI. Canada led...

cacm.acm.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Personal Data#Data Processing#Government Regulation#Eu Regulation#Privacy Regulation#Technology Policy#The European Union#Oecd#The Ai#E U#Gdpr#G20#The Council Of Europe#Council On Ai#Trustworthy Ai#Gpai#Ai Policy Observatory#Trump Administration#Global Ai Regulation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
Country
India
Country
Singapore
News Break
Data Privacy
Country
China
Related
Computersmorningbrew.com

To regulate AI, try playing in a sandbox

There’s rising interest in using “regulatory sandboxes” to police AI without hamstringing innovation. For an increasing number of regulators, researchers, and tech developers, the word “sandbox” is just as likely to evoke rulemaking and compliance as it is to conjure images of children digging, playing, and building. Which is kinda the point.
Softwarethemoneycloud.com

UiPath weighs in on AI regulation in financial services

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/comp-reg/uipath-weighs-in-on-ai-regulation-in-financial-services/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/371757132-scaled.jpg?#. Regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is important, but defining it too broadly could also lead to unnecessary uncertainty, according to UiPath, a leading provider of automation software. In its Tuesday response to U.S. regulators’ request for comment on the use of AI in the financial services...
Healthmedtechdive.com

MDR challenges remain as regulation goes into effect: MedTech Europe

While the Medical Device Regulation's May 26 go-live date marks a significant milestone, MedTech Europe warned in a Wednesday statement that hurdles remain limiting the industry’s ability to "seamlessly supply certified devices under the new rules." The European trade group contends that despite the MDR going into effect, "some key...
Technologyuschamber.com

Europe’s Gamble on AI Regulation

[This is the fifth article in a series on policy priorities for transatlantic relations. Read articles one, two, three, and four.]. In April, the European Union took its first steps toward building a new comprehensive framework for regulating artificial intelligence (AI). Drafted by the European Commission, the Artificial Intelligence Act bans certain AI practices outright and mandates that AI applications deemed as “high risk” meet strict data governance and risk management requirements.
InternetLaw.com

Despite Lack of Direct Regulation, AI Is No Longer the 'Wild West'

A Morrison & Foerster webinar examined the pressure that privacy laws such as the GDPR are already putting on companies to be transparent in their use of AI. To see or not to see—that is the question. Or at least it was the one at the heart of Wednesday’s “Privacy Issues in AI: What Companies Need To Know Before Deploying AI” webinar hosted by law firm Morrison & Foerster.
Technologyfinextra.com

Upcoming AI regulations – and how to get ahead of them

In April 2021, the EU proposed new regulation around the use of AI. Despite having left the EU, it remains the case that the UK lending market is intrinsically linked to the European banking sector and that the requirements of larger trading blocs tend to dictate the likely direction of travel for smaller markets such as the UK. Because of this, we can reasonably expect that UK legislation – or the practice of UK lenders - will continue to mirror closely that of our nearest neighbours.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

EU privacy chief investigates use of US cloud services | #itsecurity | #infosec

The European Union’s (EU) privacy watchdog has opened two investigations into the use of US-based cloud services by European public sector organisations to see whether they are effectively protecting citizens’ personal data. The first investigation by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) will look at the use of cloud services...
WorldJamestown Foundation

Automation and Digitalization of Justice in China’s Smart Court Systems

The automation of justice has become a worldwide phenomenon. Various big data and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technological applications have been introduced in the administration of justice over the past years. These range from predictive analytics to automated divorce proceedings and automated decisions in small claims cases.[1] The People’s Republic of China (PRC or China) stands at the vanguard of this development. Its judiciary has embraced the power of technology to promote judicial reform and “to build a judicial mechanism that is open, dynamic, transparent, and convenient and improve public understanding, trust, and supervision of the judiciary” (The Supreme People’s Court, February 26, 2015).
InternetTech Dirt

European Commission Betrays Internet Users By Cravenly Introducing Huge Loophole For Copyright Companies In Upload Filter Guidance

As a recent Techdirt article noted, the European Commission was obliged to issue "guidance" on how to implement the infamous Article 17 upload filters required by the EU's Copyright Directive. It delayed doing so, evidently hoping that the adviser to the EU's top court, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), would release his opinion on Poland's attempt to get Article 17 struck down before the European Commission revealed its one-sided advice. That little gambit failed when the Advocate General announced that he would publish his opinion after the deadline for the release of the guidance. The European Commission has finally provided its advisory document on Article 17 and, as expected, it contains a real stinker of an idea. The best analysis of what the Commission has done, and why it is so disgraceful comes from Julia Reda and Paul Keller on the Kluwer Copyright Blog. Although Article 17 effectively made upload filters mandatory, it also included some (weak) protections for users, to allow people to upload copyright material for legal uses such as memes, parody, criticism etc. without being blocked. The copyright industry naturally hates any protections for users, and has persuaded the European Commission to eviscerate them:
Technologytrust.org

Investors call for ethical approach to facial recognition technology

The investor group say the technology could infringe on privacy rights, given the lack of consent of those being identified, and that there is often no official oversight. * 50 investors with $4.5 trln join Candriam-led initiative. * To launch a 2-year engagement campaign with companies. * Amazon, Facebook, Alibaba,...
Europedevex.com

EU development chief to probe 'passive' delegations

The European Commission wants staff around the world to make more of an effort to include local governments and civil society in preparations for the next seven-year aid budget. Unlock this story now with a 15-day free trial of Devex Pro. With a Devex Pro subscription you'll get access to...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

World Economic Forum releases policy toolkit for DeFi regulations

With regulated decentralized finance (reg-DeFi) becoming a topic of discussion within and outside the crypto space, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has published a policy toolkit on DeFi. According to a release issued on Tuesday, the toolkit seeks to provide useful guidance for regulators and government policy-makers concerning DeFi regulations.
EuropePosted by
Axios

The EU privacy law's track record

Today, most users know the EU's General Data Protection Regulation chiefly through the pain of having to click a box about cookie policies on every new website they visit. Yes, but: Privacy experts tell Axios the EU's rules governing how corporations manage people's online data have had deeper impacts in three areas: company behavior, people's expectations and knowledge of how their data will be treated, and adoption by other nations and regions.
Energy IndustryUN News Centre

Universal Access to Sustainable Energy Will Remain Elusive Without Addressing Inequalities

According to the report, significant progress has been made since 2010 on various aspects of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, but progress has been unequal across regions. While more than one billion people gained access to electricity globally over the last decade, COVID’s financial impact has made basic electricity services unaffordable for 30 million more people, the majority located in Africa. Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia had the biggest electricity access deficits, with Ethiopia replacing India in the Top 3.
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

ZorroSign Endorses Federal Legislation to Create Blockchain Center of Excellence

PHOENIX, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Shamsh Hadi, CEO of ZorroSign, Inc. – a technology company based in Phoenix, AZ – today formally endorsed legislation introduced last month in the U.S. House of Representatives, H.R. 3543, the Blockchain Technology Coordination Act of 2021. The bill establishes a Blockchain Center of Excellence within the U.S. Department of Commerce. The office would oversee all non-defense related deployment and activities related to blockchain technology within the federal government.
Foreign Policymarketplace.org

Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China

The Senate passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act Tuesday with surprising bipartisan support. The bill proposes $250 billion in investment aimed at improving America’s ability to compete with China in areas like advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence. The bill calls for greater investment in research and development and $50 billion alone aimed at getting more semiconductors made in the U.S.
ImmigrationThe Next Web

Why the United Nations urgently needs its own regulation for AI

The European Commission recently published a proposal for a regulation on artificial intelligence (AI). This is the first document of its kind to attempt to tame the multi-tentacled beast that is artificial intelligence. “The sun is starting to set on the Wild West days of artificial intelligence,” writes Jeremy Kahn....
Technologynextbigfuture.com

US Passes $250 Billion Technology Bill for Chips, AI and Robotics

The US passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, a $250 billion bill promoting US semiconductors, AI, robotics and technology. It authorizes $81 billion for NSF, including $29 billion over five years for the new directorate. It directs the Department of Commerce to designate regional technology hubs across the country, and authorizes $10 billion over five years for these hubs. The bill appropriates $52.7 billion for incentivizing domestic semiconductor fabrication and $1.5 billion for 5G innovation. It takes steps to counter the Chinese Communist Party by addressing China’s political influence in universities, countering predatory economic practices like IP theft, and expanding and strengthening our alliances. The bill requires sanctions against foreign entities or people that the president identifies each year as having supported or engaged in cyberattacks or otherwise undermined U.S. cybersecurity on China’s behalf.
Marketsinvesting.com

WEF Explains Decentralized Finance to Regulators With a Whitepaper

WEF Explains Decentralized Finance to Regulators With a Whitepaper. The World Economic Forum published a whitepaper to explain decentralized finance. The document aims to explain DeFi for regulators to have a broader perspective. WEF notes that DeFi has potential risks and potentially significant developments. The World Economic Forum recently published...