Assembly finally moves to close the 'classic car' loophole as end of session looms

A classic Cadillac is parked on Main Street in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Photo by Jeff Scheid. The examples are all around. Cars driving around with a “classic vehicle” license plate that are not, by any reasonable definition, classic. That’s because of a 2011 law that redefined a “classic car” to include any vehicle over a certain age that drove less than 5,000 miles. It resulted in a sharp increase in the number of classic cars registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles.