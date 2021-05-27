IDLES – “Damaged Goods” (Gang Of Four Cover)
Last year, IDLES returned with their new album Ultra Mono, the hotly anticipated followup to Joy As An Act Of Resistance and another collection of socially charged punk anthems. IDLES are also a band known for their fiery live shows, and that has obviously not been a part of the Ultra Mono era. Maybe they've been passing the time interpreting other people's music. A couple months ago, they put Sharon Van Etten's "Peace Signs" through the IDLES filter as part of a 10 year anniversary covers tribute of SVE's sophomore album Epic. That was an interesting and perhaps unexpected pairing for both parties, but now IDLES are back with a cover of a song from a band that's foundational to a lot of what they do.