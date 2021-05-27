newsbreak-logo
NBA

Knicks fan that spit on Trae Young banned indefinitely from MSG

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

The Knicks fan that appeared to spit on Trae Young in a viral video has been banned indefinitely from Madison Square Garden, the team said in a statement.

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

