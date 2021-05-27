newsbreak-logo
Five Days Later, the Jammed Wheel Nut Has Finally Been Removed From Bottas' F1 Car

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The riveting saga of the stripped wheel nut on Valtteri Bottas' Formula 1 car has finally come to an end. The Mercedes-AMG F1 team published video today on Instagram of the team finally removing the jammed nut holding the wheel onto the No. 77 car's right front corner.

www.roadandtrack.com
