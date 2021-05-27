Fortnite challenge guide: Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins
Fortnite season 6, week 11 is underway, and with it comes a new batch of challenges for you to complete. This week’s challenges aren’t too difficult, though there are a couple you’ll want to be aware of before jumping in. One in particular requires you to visit Ghost and Shadow ruins, and there are three unmarked locations you’ll need to go to on the map. Unfortunately, they’re both spread out, so it might be tough to visit all three in one match.www.digitaltrends.com