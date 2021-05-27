newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Fortnite challenge guide: Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite season 6, week 11 is underway, and with it comes a new batch of challenges for you to complete. This week’s challenges aren’t too difficult, though there are a couple you’ll want to be aware of before jumping in. One in particular requires you to visit Ghost and Shadow ruins, and there are three unmarked locations you’ll need to go to on the map. Unfortunately, they’re both spread out, so it might be tough to visit all three in one match.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruins#Guide#Retail Row#Fortnite Season#Coral Castle#Team Rumble#Catty Corner#Shark Island#Things#Opposite Ends#Head Northeast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
RetailDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle

With the latest set of Fortnite challenges for season 6, week 10, you’ll likely have an easy time blasting through most of them. However, one that might cause some problems is to destroy an opponent’s structure while driving a modded vehicle. There are a few moving parts with this one, so you’ll want to do everything you can to prepare yourself for it. On paper, it might not seem too difficult, but a few things have to go right for it to work.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Build and destroy special sandcastles

The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live, and a peculiar pair of them sends you on a quest to build and destroy sandcastles. This set is one of the more mysterious of season 6, week 10, but the main idea is that you’ll need to head to two (out of four) different fixed locations. For each challenge, there are two spawns — two for building sandcastles and two for destroying them. Fortunately, the locations feature three opportunities to complete the challenge, meaning you only need to visit one for each challenge.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges: How to Complete All Epic & Legendary Quests (Chapter 2 Season 6)

The Fortnite Season 6 week 10 challenges have leaked ahead of their official release later this week. This week, the Epic and Legendary quests that comprise the week 10 challenge list are largely focused around destroying things, or eliminating players. For example, players will need to build and destroy ‘special sandcastles,’ destroy opponent player structures while in a vehicle, and eliminate a player while swimming.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 Season Of The Splicer: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 2)

The Season of the Splicer has officially arrived in Destiny 2 (although the game is down for emergency maintenance), bringing with it a new slate of Seasonal Challenges. First introduced in the game's last season, these challenges replace weekly bounties for Bright Dust and other rewards, giving you objectives to meet throughout the season. What's nice about Seasonal Challenges, however, is that they persist all the way through the Season of the Splicer. While new challenges are released each week, you'll have until the end of the season to complete them all--and earn big rewards of Bright Dust and experience points for your trouble.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Guide Wiki

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is officially here, continuing the story of the Battle Royale island with the culmination of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis finale, which we played through as a single-player mission before diving into Season 6 proper. With the release of a new season comes...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 Quests Guide: How to Build Sandcastles

It’s that time of the week again, so it is time for more Fortnite quests to arrive for players. The Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 quests are here this week, bringing a new batch of missions to complete with them. This week, several new and intriguing ones, like the Fortnite build sandcastles quest and more.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Free Fortnite Skin: How to get Ruby Shadows on any platform

Fortnite skins are hard to get if you don’t have V-Bucks. If you’re one of the many players who don’t (or can’t) spend money to buy outfits, you’re in luck: Ruby Shadows is a great free Fortnite skin available until June 17. If you don’t mind going through some hoops, you can get this skin on any platform.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

Review – Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 – A New Challenger

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 – Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Writers; Reilly Brown, Penciller; Nelson Faro DeCastro, Inker; John Kalisz, Colorist. Ray: Easily the most offbeat comic DC has put out in years, this crossover between Batman and the wildly popular video game has surprised with how good the story is. While this issue doesn’t quite reach the emotional highs of last issue’s Catwoman-centric issues, it packs a lot of surprises—including a massive crossover guest star. The story is narrated by the mysterious masterminds, who are becoming increasingly worried about just how good Batman is getting at the game. He’s communicating with himself and getting closer and closer to exiting the loop with every cycle. Desperate to slow him down, they activate one of their best assets—one of the few characters as notorious for their prep time and tactical skills as Batman himself. I don’t know if there’s ever been a crossover between them before, but seeing Batman and Snake Eyes face off promises something great—and it delivers.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Fortnite’s Ruby Shadows pack is free, and it’s only on PC

Epic has just launched a new Fortnite challenge pack featuring a shadowy version of Ruby in promotion of the latest Epic Games Store sale and yes, that means you can only get it on PC. Epic’s positioning this as a reason for you to check out Fortnite’s performance mode if you’re used to playing on other platforms, and you will be able to carry the new pack to whatever platform you like thanks to Fortnite’s cross-progression features.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Saints Row: The Third challenges guide

There are 41 Saints Row: The Third challenges in total, which range from the ultra-violent to the plain ridiculous. On the one hand you're blowing up different types of vehicles and running over hundreds of pedestrians, while on the other you're taunting rival gang members and stripping off to streak naked through Steelport. It's a real mixed bag, but you need to hit the target in all of them to earn the 'You’re My Hero' achievement or trophy. Some of these will come naturally while you complete the campaign, but others require a targeted effort to get through, so let our Saints Row: The Third challenges guide explain everything you need to know to beat them.
Video GamesInverse

Fortnite black helicopter and damaged telescope location guide

Where to find damaged telescopes and downed black helicopters. Fortnite’s Foreshadowing Quests have finally begun, with the first two challenges asking players to repair damaged telescopes and investigate a downed black helicopter. In this no-nonsense guide, we’ll show you how to get both challenges done quickly and easily to further fill out your Season 6 Battle Pass.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Resident Evil Village: How To Complete Weapon Kill Challenges Fast | CP Farming Guide

To get the best cheats in Resident Evil Village’s Extra Content Store, you’re going to need to collect lots of CP. You can do that by completing multiple challenges per story run, or you can aim to finish up all the Weapon Kill challenges. All the kill challenges are accumulative — you’ll continue to raise your total kill count no matter what you do. It isn’t dependent on your save, and all the kills you score always count, even if you restart from a previous checkpoint. Knowing that, we can farm kills right at the start of the game. This is one of the easiest ways to farm in the game, without having to reach a specific section of the story. Anyone can get here — but you’ll have to wait until you’ve finished the game at least once.
Video Gamesgivemesport.com

Fortnite: Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Have Been Revealed

Another week means another crop of challenges as Fortnite reaches week 11 of Chapter 2, Season 6. Last time out, there was a rather destructive motive towards the quests that were put to players, required to destroy Supply Drops and kick down sandcastles. This time around, it is vastly different...